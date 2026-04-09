Tea Stall Owner Allegedly Assaults Customer Over Cold Tea Complaint in Thane

A tea stall owner in Thane is under investigation after allegedly assaulting a customer who complained about being served cold tea, sparking outrage and a police probe.

Key Points A man in Thane was allegedly assaulted for complaining about cold tea at a local stall.

The tea stall owner reportedly hit the customer with a teapot and poured hot tea on him.

Police have registered a case against the stall owner and another individual, and an investigation is underway.

A video of the assault has gone viral on social media, drawing public attention to the incident.

A man was allegedly assaulted after he complained that the tea served to him at a stall in Badlapur West in Thane district was cold, a police official said on Thursday.

In the incident, which took place on Wednesday evening at Swami Samarth Chowk, the stall owner allegedly hit Madhukar Mhaskar (54) with a teapot and also poured hot tea on him, causing burn injuries, the Badlapur West police station official said.

"The argument started after Mhaskar said the tea served to him and his uncle was cold, which the tea vendor refuted. Mhaskar's uncle was also hit during the ruckus. A case has been registered against the stall owner and one more person. Further probe is underway," he added.

Viral Video of the Assault

A video of the assault on Mhaskar went viral on social media.