Man booked for raping, trying to convert Mumbai model

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 31, 2023 19:38 IST
Mumbai Police has registered a first information report (FIR) against a man for allegedly raping a city-based model after promising to marry her and also pressurising her to convert, an official said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: The 23-year-old model said in her complaint that she was motivated to approach police after watching the film The Kerala Story. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

The accused, who has not been arrested, denied all the allegations in a video posted on social media.

The 23-year-old woman was motivated to approach police after watching the film The Kerala Story, the police official said citing her complaint.

 

The model told police that she met accused Tanveer Akhtar Lake Khan, 40, and joined his modelling agency in Mumbai in 2020, and initially he told her that his name was Yash.

After four months she found that his real name was Tanveer, she claimed, adding that they were in a relationship for some time.

The accused took her to Ranchi where he raped her after promising to marry her and also began to put pressure on her to convert to Islam, the woman alleged.

He also tried to 'kill' her while in Mumbai, she claimed.

Versova police registered an FIR for alleged rape and other relevant offences under the Indian Penal Code on May 28, and the case was transferred to Ranchi police as alleged incidents had taken place there, the official said.

The accused, meanwhile, released a video in his defence, denying all allegations.

The complainant circulated his nude photos among his friends and relatives and wanted to steal his business data, he alleged.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
