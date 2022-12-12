News
Rediff.com  » News » Tribal lands seized in name of 'love jihad', anti-conversion law a must: Chouhan

Source: ANI
December 12, 2022 11:29 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday took note of religious conversions, saying that an anti-conversion law should be made to stop such acts.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday inaugurated an Educational and Multipurpose Skill Development Center in Bhopal's MP Nagar, and in his inaugural address, said, "A stringent law should be enacted to stop the vicious cycle of religious conversion, because religious conversion cases are still running in any guise."

 

Earlier this month, during an event in Indore. Chouhan said the state government will not tolerate 'love jihad' at any cost and if required, it will bring in stricter laws against it.

"Some people from other religions marry the daughter of a tribal family just to buy land. This is not love, it is 'jihad' in the name of love, and I will not allow this game of 'love jihad' in Madhya Pradesh at any cost," Chouhan said.

On Sunday Chouhan pointed out, "Under the Panchayats (Extensions to Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA), the gram sabha has the right to give the land back to the real owner, cornered in a wrong manner or through marrying someone by laying a trap." 

Reacting to the CM's remark in Indore, veteran Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh assembly Govind Singh on December 6 termed the ‘love jihad’ campaign as 'fake'.

Singh said, "The government speaks nothing but lies. ‘Love jihad’ is totally fake. The Constitution of India gives an absolute right to a person from any religion to have a relationship or marry anyone irrespective of faith. It is a conspiracy to change the Constitution. ‘Love jihad’ never existed."

Reacting to Congress leader Singh's statement, BJP state general secretary Bhagwandas Sabnani said, "He (Govind Singh) or the people around him have never experienced the pain (of love jihad). Congress must have decided that conversion has to be promoted."

Source: ANI
 
HC bars MP from acting against interfaith couples
K'taka's anti-conversion law to take effect from May 17
Himachal makes anti-conversion law more stringent
Kohli's Emotional Message For Ronaldo
Supreme Court gets new judge, Justice Datta sworn-in
Scindia visits Delhi airport amid chaos complaints
Even Generals Cry...
