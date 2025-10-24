HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Everyone's WhatsApp groups are under surveillance: BJP leader

Everyone's WhatsApp groups are under surveillance: BJP leader

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 24, 2025 17:55 IST

Maharashtra Revenue Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule's remarks over “surveillance” of WhatsApp groups have prompted a strong response from the Opposition, with Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut seeking the minister's arrest.

IMAGE: Senior BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule. Photograph: Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Facebook

"Everyone's WhatsApp groups are under surveillance. Every word you speak is being monitored," Bawankule said, while addressing party workers in Bhandara district on Thursday.

"The mobile phones and WhatsApp groups of party workers are being monitored ahead of the upcoming local body elections," he said, cautioning them against making careless remarks or indulging in rebellion of any kind.

Demanding Bawankule's arrest, Raut claimed that the phones of several Opposition leaders were also being tapped in this manner.

"An offence should be registered against Bawankule under the Indian Telegraph Act," Raut said. "Has he acquired a Pegasus-type surveillance machine," he asked.

In a clarification on Friday, Bawankule said, "In our party, the daily communication with our workers happens though WhatsApp groups, and that is why I made those remarks."

"Why should Sanjay Raut be concerned about it? Who is he to dictate how we should run our party," Bawankule said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
