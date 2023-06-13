News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Maha cops book six persons in 3 districts over social media posts

Maha cops book six persons in 3 districts over social media posts

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 13, 2023 20:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Maharashtra police have registered cases against six persons in the last two days in three districts, including Kolhapur and Ahmednagar which had seen communal tension recently, over social media posts and arrested one of them, an official said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Police personnel stand guard after Section 144 has been imposed following a violent clash between two groups in the Old City on May 13, in Akola, May 14, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The arrested person is identified as a 29-year-old man from Kolhapur who allegedly used Tipu Sultan's image with the caption 'Bharat Ka Raja' on social media, which caused enmity between two communities, he said.

 

Kolhapur and Ahmednagar districts witnessed communal tension and incidents of violence last week over some social media posts about 18th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan and Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

"The police have registered offences against six persons over the last two days in Kolhapur, Ahmednagar, and Nashik districts and arrested one of them from Kolhapur," the official said.

One of the six men booked by police include a 22-year-old from Parner in Ahmednagar district over his social media post, he said.

Cases were registered against four persons hailing from Uttar Pradesh for causing enmity between two groups at Malegaon in Nashik district.

The quartet had come for a career guidance programme for college students and started comparing religions in front of them, he said.

They were booked under section 295 (A) (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code IPC, he said, adding that no arrests were made in this case.

Following communal tensions last week, the police imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code. In Kolhapur, internet services remained shut for 31 hours.

In Kolhapur alone, the police had registered four offences and arrested 41 persons in connection with these incidents.

In Ahmednagar, cases had been registered against four persons after they were found carrying Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's poster during a procession at Fakirwada in Sangamner.

Two days later, an incident of stone pelting was reported during the rally organised by a Hindu outfit.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
5 hurt in communal clash in Maha; internet suspended
5 hurt in communal clash in Maha; internet suspended
2 dead in communal clashes in Maharashtra's Aurangabad
2 dead in communal clashes in Maharashtra's Aurangabad
Day after violence, Kolhapur remains calm; 36 held
Day after violence, Kolhapur remains calm; 36 held
Central police to monitor Pak, Bangla border
Central police to monitor Pak, Bangla border
India tops airfare spike in APAC, West Asia
India tops airfare spike in APAC, West Asia
Sterlite Copper keen to 'restart' Thoothukudi unit
Sterlite Copper keen to 'restart' Thoothukudi unit
Cyclone coming, coastal Kutch residents want to stay
Cyclone coming, coastal Kutch residents want to stay
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Over 130 detained for rioting in Maharashtra's Akola

Over 130 detained for rioting in Maharashtra's Akola

115 arrested for communal riots in Maha's Akola

115 arrested for communal riots in Maha's Akola

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances