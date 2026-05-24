HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Man Cheats Businessman In Green Chillies Export Deal

Man Cheats Businessman In Green Chillies Export Deal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 24, 2026 17:20 IST

x

A Mumbai man has been booked for allegedly defrauding a Thane businessman of nearly Rs 30 lakh in a green chillies export deal to Dubai, highlighting the risks in international trade.

Key Points

  • A Mumbai man is accused of cheating a Thane businessman in a green chillies export deal to Dubai.
  • The accused allegedly exported 14,440 kg of green chillies to Dubai without paying the businessman.
  • The businessman claims he is owed Rs 29.52 lakh from the sale of the chillies.
  • A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and an investigation is underway.

A 50-year-old man has been booked in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly cheating a businessman of nearly Rs 30 lakh in connection with the export of green chillies to Dubai, police said on Sunday.

A case has been registered at the Dombivli police station under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), an official said.

 

Details of the Green Chillies Export Fraud

Police said the accused, a Mumbai resident, allegedly cheated a 35-year-old resident of Chinchpada in Dombivli East in Thane district, between February of this year and the present.

"The accused allegedly exported 14,440 kg of green chillies belonging to the complainant's company to Dubai. He also collected Rs 5.92 lakh towards purchase, transportation, shipping and customs clearance expenses," the police official said, citing the complainant.

Accusations and Investigation

The businessman alleged that the accused sold the consignment in Dubai but failed to hand over Rs 29.52 lakh due to his firm. "When the complainant demanded the money, the accused allegedly threatened him," the official said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered on May 23, and further investigation is underway, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Thane Police Nab Two in Crores Investment Fraud Case
Man Held for Allegedly Cheating Businessman of ₹1.37 Crore in Meat Export Scam
Man Held for Allegedly Cheating Businessman of ₹1.37 Crore in Meat Export Scam
Thane Man Duped Of Rs 2 Lakh In Dollar Exchange Fraud
Thane Resident Loses Lakhs In Forex Trading Scam
Two booked in Thane for allegedly duping investors

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Places From The World Of Sherlock Holmes & Doyle

webstory image 2

The Art Of Tea: 7 Special Tea Recipes

webstory image 3

9 Famous Tea Rooms Of The World

VIDEOS

Under the Burning Sun, Prayagraj Villagers Walk Miles for Water2:50

Under the Burning Sun, Prayagraj Villagers Walk Miles for...

'I Received Threat Calls': Vendor Who Served PM Modi Speaks Out0:45

'I Received Threat Calls': Vendor Who Served PM Modi...

Boulders, Rocks Suddenly Fall On Tourists Near Sonprayag On Kedarnath Route1:32

Boulders, Rocks Suddenly Fall On Tourists Near Sonprayag...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO