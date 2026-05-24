Man Cheats Businessman In Green Chillies Export Deal

A Mumbai man has been booked for allegedly defrauding a Thane businessman of nearly Rs 30 lakh in a green chillies export deal to Dubai, highlighting the risks in international trade.

Key Points A Mumbai man is accused of cheating a Thane businessman in a green chillies export deal to Dubai.

The accused allegedly exported 14,440 kg of green chillies to Dubai without paying the businessman.

The businessman claims he is owed Rs 29.52 lakh from the sale of the chillies.

A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and an investigation is underway.

A 50-year-old man has been booked in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly cheating a businessman of nearly Rs 30 lakh in connection with the export of green chillies to Dubai, police said on Sunday.

A case has been registered at the Dombivli police station under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), an official said.

Details of the Green Chillies Export Fraud

Police said the accused, a Mumbai resident, allegedly cheated a 35-year-old resident of Chinchpada in Dombivli East in Thane district, between February of this year and the present.

"The accused allegedly exported 14,440 kg of green chillies belonging to the complainant's company to Dubai. He also collected Rs 5.92 lakh towards purchase, transportation, shipping and customs clearance expenses," the police official said, citing the complainant.

Accusations and Investigation

The businessman alleged that the accused sold the consignment in Dubai but failed to hand over Rs 29.52 lakh due to his firm. "When the complainant demanded the money, the accused allegedly threatened him," the official said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered on May 23, and further investigation is underway, police said.