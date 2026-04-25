Fake Seer Booked For AI Photo With Vice President

A man in Rishikesh has been booked by police for allegedly using artificial intelligence to create a fake photograph of himself with the Vice President, highlighting the potential misuse of AI technology.

Key Points A man posing as a seer has been booked for allegedly using AI to create a fake photo with Vice President CP Radhakrishnan.

The accused, Rasik Maharaj, allegedly circulated the AI-generated image on Facebook and news platforms.

Police say the accused aimed to falsely demonstrate proximity to high-ranking officials.

A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act.

Rishikesh Police has booked a man posing as a seer for allegedly using artificial intelligence to create a fake photograph of himself with Vice President CP Radhakrishnan.

AI-Generated Image Circulated on Social Media

The accused, Rasik Maharaj, allegedly circulated the digitally altered image on Facebook and various news platforms to falsely demonstrate proximity to high-ranking officials, police said.

The accused allegedly carried out the fraud under the guise of the AIIMS Rishikesh convocation ceremony held on April 23, police said.

Police Investigation Underway

The accused's name was not present on the official guest list for the Vice President's event, Rishikesh Kotwali, Inspector-in-Charge, Kailash Chandra Bhatt said.

"The individual committed this fraud to project influential connections. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act," Bhatt added.

The FIR was filed based on a complaint lodged by AIIMS Rishikesh Police Outpost In-charge, Sub-Inspector Devendra Singh.

"Police are investigating all aspects of the forgery committed during the event," Bhatt said.