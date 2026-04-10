Mumbai Man Faces Charges for Alleged Ambedkar Abuse During Altercation

A Mumbai man has been arrested and charged under the SC/ST Act for allegedly abusing Babasaheb Ambedkar during a fight, sparking legal action and raising concerns about caste-based discrimination.

Photograph: Arko Datta/Reuters

Key Points A man named Prem Sagar Amarnath Sahani was booked for allegedly abusing Babasaheb Ambedkar during a fight in Mumbai's Dharavi area.

The incident occurred in the Kumbharwada locality of Dharavi.

Sahani allegedly hurled caste-based abuses and made objectionable remarks about Ambedkar during a fight with Ravishankar Jaiswar.

Sahani was booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act following Jaiswar's complaint.

A man was booked on Friday for allegedly abusing Babasaheb Ambedkar during a fight in Mumbai's Dharavi area, a police official said.

The Dharavi police station official identified the accused as Prem Sagar Amarnath Sahani (33).

"The incident took place in Kumbharwada locality. During a fight with one Ravishankar Jaiswar (33), Sahani hurled caste-based abuses and made objectionable remarks about Babasaheb Ambedkar," he said.

Sahani was booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on the complaint of Jaiswar, the official said.