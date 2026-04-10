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Home  » News » Mumbai Man Faces Charges for Alleged Ambedkar Abuse During Altercation

Mumbai Man Faces Charges for Alleged Ambedkar Abuse During Altercation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 10, 2026 20:36 IST

A Mumbai man has been arrested and charged under the SC/ST Act for allegedly abusing Babasaheb Ambedkar during a fight, sparking legal action and raising concerns about caste-based discrimination.

Photograph: Arko Datta/Reuters

Photograph: Arko Datta/Reuters

Key Points

  • A man named Prem Sagar Amarnath Sahani was booked for allegedly abusing Babasaheb Ambedkar during a fight in Mumbai's Dharavi area.
  • The incident occurred in the Kumbharwada locality of Dharavi.
  • Sahani allegedly hurled caste-based abuses and made objectionable remarks about Ambedkar during a fight with Ravishankar Jaiswar.
  • Sahani was booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act following Jaiswar's complaint.

A man was booked on Friday for allegedly abusing Babasaheb Ambedkar during a fight in Mumbai's Dharavi area, a police official said.

The Dharavi police station official identified the accused as Prem Sagar Amarnath Sahani (33).

 

"The incident took place in Kumbharwada locality. During a fight with one Ravishankar Jaiswar (33), Sahani hurled caste-based abuses and made objectionable remarks about Babasaheb Ambedkar," he said.

Sahani was booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on the complaint of Jaiswar, the official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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