News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Maha man killed for celebrating Ambedkar birth anniversary

Maha man killed for celebrating Ambedkar birth anniversary

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 04, 2023 09:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Seven people have been arrested in Maharashtra's Nanded district for allegedly killing a 24-year-old Dalit man for celebrating Dr B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary, police said on Saturday.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident took place at Bondhar Haveli village two days ago, said an official of Nanded Police.

The deceased was identified as Akshay Bhalerao.

Bhalerao was passing by on Thursday evening when the accused were celebrating the wedding of a man from a so-called upper caste community and some of them were carrying swords, the police official said.

 

On seeing Bhalerao and his brother Akash, one of them allegedly said 'these people should be killed for celebrating Bhim Jayanti (Ambedkar's birth anniversary which falls on April 14) in the village,' the official said.

It led to a heated exchange during which Akshay Bhalerao was beaten up and stabbed to death, the official said.

His brother was also beaten up.

Akshay Bhalerao was taken to a nearby hospital but he was declared dead before admission.

A First Information Report was registered under the Indian Penal Code for murder, attempt to murder, rioting and assault as well as under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and seven accused were arrested, the official said.

Further probe was on, he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
When Will Such Atrocities End?
When Will Such Atrocities End?
Dalit student forced to lick feet of man, 8 held
Dalit student forced to lick feet of man, 8 held
'Make caste discrimination in universities a crime'
'Make caste discrimination in universities a crime'
PICS: Ruturaj ties knot with Utkarsha!
PICS: Ruturaj ties knot with Utkarsha!
Should never happen: Mercedes drivers
Should never happen: Mercedes drivers
Hip surgery ends Nadal's season
Hip surgery ends Nadal's season
Club confirms Messi's adventure with PSG will end
Club confirms Messi's adventure with PSG will end
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Dalit delivery man abused, spat on, beaten in Lucknow

Dalit delivery man abused, spat on, beaten in Lucknow

90-yr-old gets lifer for killing 10 Dalits 42 yrs ago

90-yr-old gets lifer for killing 10 Dalits 42 yrs ago

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances