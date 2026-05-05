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Man Tries To Set Daughters Ablaze In Beed Over Family Feud

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 05, 2026 12:09 IST

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In a shocking incident in Maharashtra's Beed district, a man allegedly attempted to murder his two young daughters by pouring diesel on them and trying to set them on fire after a domestic dispute.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points

  • A man in Beed, Maharashtra, allegedly attempted to set his two young daughters on fire.
  • The incident reportedly stemmed from a family dispute with his wife.
  • The man allegedly poured diesel on his daughters and tried to ignite them.
  • A relative intervened and prevented the man from setting his daughters ablaze.

A man allegedly poured diesel over his two minor daughters and attempted to set them ablaze over a family dispute in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Tuesday.

Family Dispute Leads To Horrific Act

The police have registered a complaint against the accused, Mahesh Vishnu Somase, in connection with the incident that occurred in Lahamewadi village in Majalgaon tehsil on May 2, an official said.

 

According to the police, Somase's wife, Ashwini, had been living at her maternal home in Lahamewadi following a domestic dispute, and on Saturday evening, he arrived at her house with their two daughters, aged 4 and 5.

Attempted Murder Averted

Somase insisted that his wife return home immediately, but she refused and suggested involving community elders to mediate the dispute, they said.

Angered by her refusal, Somase allegedly threatened to kill her and her relatives. The situation took a horrific turn when he retrieved a can of diesel from a bag on his motorcycle, and allegedly poured the fuel over his daughters and pulled out a matchbox from his pocket to set them on fire, the official said.

One of the relatives then managed to snatch the matchbox from the accused's hands and averted a tragedy, he said, adding that a probe is underway into the incident.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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