Rediff.com  » News » Man Confronts Assam CM In Hyderabad

Man Confronts Assam CM In Hyderabad

By Rediff News Bureau
September 10, 2022 13:50 IST
On Friday, September 9, a man was arrested for interrupting a speech given by an office-bearer of a Ganesh Chaturthi festival committee during a meeting in which Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma participated in Hyderabad.

Sarma was a guest of the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti for the Ganesh festival.

The man tried to tear away the mike from Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti General Secretary Bhagwanth Rao while he was speaking and was seen glaring at Sarma and saying something.

Glimpses of what happened:

 

All Photographs: ANI Photo

 

 

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Rediff News Bureau
 
'Assam is a lab for Hindu and Muslim fundamentalists'
Assam becoming a hotbed of jihadis, says CM Sarma
KCR wants Himanta sacked for remark on Rahul Gandhi
'I will win this thing' Tiafoe vows after US Open loss
Recipe: Lemony Zoodle Spaghetti
Jesus Christ is the real God: Pastor to Rahul Gandhi
India cautions medical students going to China
The War Against Coronavirus

