Man Arrested In Gujarat For Posing As Senior Police Officer

A Gujarat man has been arrested for allegedly impersonating a deputy superintendent of police and using the false identity to commit cybercrimes.

Key Points A man in Surendranagar, Gujarat, was arrested for allegedly impersonating a deputy superintendent of police.

The accused, Sohilkhan Pathan, allegedly created fake documents and ID cards for financial gain.

Pathan is accused of using his false identity to commit cybercrimes and cheat people.

A case has been registered against Pathan under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act.

A man was arrested in Surendranagar in Gujarat for allegedly posing as a deputy superintendent of police, an official said on Sunday.

Details Of The Arrest

Sohilkhan Pathan (31), a resident of Sayla here, was held by a Rajkot Range police team for creating this false identity to allegedly commit cybercrimes and cheat people, an official release said.

Pathan created fake documents, photographs and ID cards using electronic devices to gain financial benefits and shared them on social media, it said.

A case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act against him at Sayla police station, it added.