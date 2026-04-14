Fake WhatsApp Account Used to Impersonate Budgam Police Chief

Budgam police have arrested a man for creating a fake WhatsApp account impersonating a senior police official and attempting to influence the public, highlighting the growing threat of online impersonation.

IMAGE: Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Key Points A man in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir, has been booked for operating a fake WhatsApp account impersonating the SSP Budgam.

The accused, Sameer Ali Bhat, allegedly shared screenshots of chats from the fake account to influence the public.

Police investigation revealed Bhat's involvement in multiple FIRs and his attempt to portray himself as a close associate of the SSP.

A case has been registered against Bhat under relevant sections of the law for WhatsApp impersonation and related offences.

Police in the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday said an FIR was registered against a person for operating a fake WhatsApp account in the name of SSP Budgam.

"Budgam police station has received reliable information that an individual, Sameer Ali Bhat, a resident of Pallar Budgam, was sharing screenshots of chats with a fake WhatsApp account operating in the name of SSP Budgam among the general public and posing as a close aide in order to influence people," a police spokesperson said.

Upon verification, it was found that Bhat is linked to multiple FIRs and was allegedly operating a fake WhatsApp account in the name of the SSP, the officer said.

Bhat was also sharing screenshots of conversations involving the fake account to portray himself as a close associate to have undue influence, according to police.

Acting swiftly on this information,a case has been registered under relevant sections of law, the spokesperson added.