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Fake WhatsApp Account Used to Impersonate Budgam Police Chief

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 14, 2026 18:35 IST

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Budgam police have arrested a man for creating a fake WhatsApp account impersonating a senior police official and attempting to influence the public, highlighting the growing threat of online impersonation.

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • A man in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir, has been booked for operating a fake WhatsApp account impersonating the SSP Budgam.
  • The accused, Sameer Ali Bhat, allegedly shared screenshots of chats from the fake account to influence the public.
  • Police investigation revealed Bhat's involvement in multiple FIRs and his attempt to portray himself as a close associate of the SSP.
  • A case has been registered against Bhat under relevant sections of the law for WhatsApp impersonation and related offences.

Police in the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday said an FIR was registered against a person for operating a fake WhatsApp account in the name of SSP Budgam.

"Budgam police station has received reliable information that an individual, Sameer Ali Bhat, a resident of Pallar Budgam, was sharing screenshots of chats with a fake WhatsApp account operating in the name of SSP Budgam among the general public and posing as a close aide in order to influence people," a police spokesperson said.

 

Upon verification, it was found that Bhat is linked to multiple FIRs and was allegedly operating a fake WhatsApp account in the name of the SSP, the officer said.

Bhat was also sharing screenshots of conversations involving the fake account to portray himself as a close associate to have undue influence, according to police.

Acting swiftly on this information,a case has been registered under relevant sections of law, the spokesperson added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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