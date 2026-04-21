Mumbai Man Arrested For Alleged Molestation Of Minor

Mumbai Police arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly molesting a 12-year-old girl, leading to charges under the POCSO Act and highlighting concerns about child safety.
Key Points
- A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 12-year-old girl in Mumbai.
- The incident occurred in the J J Marg area of south Mumbai.
- Police registered a case under the POCSO Act following the incident.
- The accused has been identified as Shamshad Ibrar Ahmed Shaikh.
Police arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly molesting a 12-year-old girl at J J Marg in south Mumbai, an official said on Tuesday.
Accused Arrested Under POCSO Act
The incident occurred on Sunday, leading to the registration of a case against an unidentified person under the POCSO Act.
In a swift investigation, police identified the accused as Shamshad Ibrar Ahmed Shaikh and arrested him. Further investigation is underway, he said.