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Mumbai Man Arrested For Alleged Molestation Of Minor

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 21, 2026 23:44 IST

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Mumbai Police arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly molesting a 12-year-old girl, leading to charges under the POCSO Act and highlighting concerns about child safety.

Key Points

  • A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 12-year-old girl in Mumbai.
  • The incident occurred in the J J Marg area of south Mumbai.
  • Police registered a case under the POCSO Act following the incident.
  • The accused has been identified as Shamshad Ibrar Ahmed Shaikh.

Police arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly molesting a 12-year-old girl at J J Marg in south Mumbai, an official said on Tuesday.

Accused Arrested Under POCSO Act

The incident occurred on Sunday, leading to the registration of a case against an unidentified person under the POCSO Act.

 

In a swift investigation, police identified the accused as Shamshad Ibrar Ahmed Shaikh and arrested him. Further investigation is underway, he said.

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act is an Indian law enacted in 2012 to protect children from sexual abuse and exploitation. It provides a legal framework for addressing offences against children, ensuring their safety and well-being. The Act mandates reporting of such incidents and prescribes stringent penalties for offenders.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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