Man Held For Knife Attack On Army Jawan In Delhi Bus

A man has been arrested in Delhi for allegedly attacking an Army personnel with a knife on a bus near the Old Delhi Railway Station, leaving the soldier with serious injuries.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A man has been arrested in Delhi for allegedly attacking an Army personnel with a knife on a bus.

The accused, identified as Ganesh, is a vagabond living in the Chandni Chowk area.

The Army personnel sustained grievous injuries to his face during the knife attack.

Ganesh was initially arrested for possessing a button-actuated knife and later linked to the assault case.

Police say the accused is allegedly addicted to drugs and committed crimes to sustain his addiction.

A man who allegedly attacked an an Army personnel with a knife in a bus near Old Delhi Railway Station has been arrested, an official said on Friday.

The alleged attack by Ganesh, a vagabond currently living in the Chandni Chowk area and a native of Prahladpur in Delhi, left the soldier with grievous injuries on the face.

Arrest and Investigation of the Accused

Some days later around 7 pm on April 25, two police officers on night patrol duty spotted a man behaving suspiciously in the Chandni Chowk area. On seeing the police, the suspect attempted to flee but police chased him and overpowered him after a brief pursuit.

During his search, a button-actuated knife was recovered from his possession. A case under relevant sections of the Arms Act was registered at Lahori Gate police station, and further investigation was initiated, police said.

Confession and Link to the Assault Case

During sustained interrogation, Ganesh allegedly confessed to his involvement in a recent assault case reported in the same police station area. Upon verification, police linked him to a case registered on April 25 under Section 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt using dangerous weapons) of the BNS.

Details of the Attack on Army Personnel

Police said the victim in the case is an Army personnel who had boarded a bus to Sarai Rohilla railway station to travel to Rajasthan. An altercation reportedly broke out between the accused and the soldier inside the bus near Old Delhi Railway Station.

"The accused attacked the Army personnel with a knife, inflicting grievous injuries on his face," a senior police officer said, adding that the accused was later identified by the complainant and eyewitnesses.

Accused's Motives and Background

Police said the accused is illiterate and allegedly addicted to drugs, and would commit crimes to sustain his addiction.