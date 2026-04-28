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Maharashtra Man Arrested For Coercing Woman Into Physical Relationship

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 28, 2026 23:56 IST

A man in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, has been arrested for allegedly coercing a woman into a physical relationship through emotional manipulation and threats, sparking protests and a police investigation.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Photograph: PTI Photo

Key Points

  • A 22-year-old man in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, has been arrested for allegedly coercing a woman into a physical relationship.
  • The accused allegedly used emotional manipulation and threats of self-harm to force the victim.
  • Right-wing activists protested the incident, demanding action against the accused.
  • Police have seized the accused's phone and are conducting further investigations into the case.

Police in Maharashtra's Kolhapur have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly forcing a young woman to have physical relations by threatening her that he would end his life if she did not agree, an official said.

Arrest and Protests Following Alleged Coercion

Following the incident in Shiroli in Hatkanangale tehsil, right-wing activists gathered and sought action against the accused, identified as Shahid Sanade.

 

Police have arrested Sanade and detained one of his friends, Shahrukh Desai, for helping the former, he said.

Objectionable Photos and Police Investigation

It is alleged that Sanade had some objectionable photos of the girls in his phone, which prompted the right-wing activists to seek action against the accused.

According to the police, the accused, a pharmacy diploma student, came in contact with the victim during her studies in 2024.

Emotional Manipulation and Threats

According to the complaint, he allegedly manipulated her emotionally by threatening self-harm and later forced her into a physical relationship.

Police said they have seized his phone, and a probe was underway.

The accused was arrested on Sunday and was produced before the court, which remanded him to police custody toll April 29, they said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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