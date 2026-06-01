Man Held In UP For Secretly Filming Children

A man in Uttar Pradesh has been arrested for allegedly filming children and uploading the videos on social media, highlighting the dangers of child exploitation and cyber crime.

Key Points Nabeel Hayat Ansari was arrested for allegedly filming children secretly in Uttar Pradesh.

The accused allegedly uploaded the videos to social media platforms to increase his followers and earn money.

The arrest followed a complaint received through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

Ansari has been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act for publishing sexually explicit material involving minors.

A man was arrested here for allegedly filming children secretly and uploading them on social media to increase followers and earn money, police said on Monday.

The accused, Nabeel Hayat Ansari of Kurauna village under Aurai Police Station area, was arrested late Sunday night, a police source said.

Details of the Alleged Offence

According to the FIR, Ansari allegedly recorded private videos of children without their consent.

The police action came on a complaint received by the district cyber crime police station through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal in April this year.

Investigation and Charges

During the investigation, the mobile number and email ID linked to the social media account were traced to Ansari, the source said.

Preliminary findings revealed that between January 17 and April 6 this year, Ansari allegedly uploaded multiple videos involving children on Instagram.

Ansari was booked under sections of the BNS and Section 67B of the Information Technology Act, which deals with publishing or transmitting sexually explicit material involving minors.