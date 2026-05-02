Child Welfare Member Held For Blackmailing Woman

A Child Welfare Committee member in Bengaluru has been arrested for allegedly blackmailing a woman using explicit photos and videos, highlighting the misuse of power and the vulnerability of victims in such cases.

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Key Points A Child Welfare Committee member in Ramanagara has been arrested for allegedly blackmailing a woman.

The accused, Haniyur Chandregowda, used explicit photos and videos to coerce the victim into a sexual relationship.

Police found obscene photos of other women on the accused's mobile phone.

The accused allegedly impersonated a Superintendent of Police and defrauded the victim of approximately Rs 5 lakh.

A 46-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly blackmailing a woman using her explicit photos and videos to force her into a sexual relationship with him, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Haniyur Chandregowda, is a member of the Child Welfare Committee in Ramanagara, they said.

Obscene Photos Found On Accused's Phone

Obscene photos of several other women were also found on his mobile phone during examination, police said.

The case came to light after a 43-year-old woman, who works as a make-up artist, filed a complaint at the Rajarajeshwari Nagar police station on April 30, they said.

According to FIR, the woman met Chandregowda in 2021. He told her he was connected to TV serials and took her phone number on the pretext of offering make-up work. The woman had been living separately from her husband for about eight years.

Accusations Of Deceit And Impersonation

The accused started visiting her house frequently and told her he was a lecturer with a good salary and promised to marry her and entered into a physical relationship with her, she alleged.

Police said Chandregowda later used private photos and videos of their intimate moments to threaten her. He allegedly warned that he would make them public if she did not agree to his demands, and continued the relationship under pressure.

The FIR also stated that in 2024, he rented a house using the woman's documents by falsely claiming to be her husband.

Financial Exploitation Allegations

The woman also alleged that he used a fake ID claiming he was a Superintendent of Police to avoid paying toll fees.

She claimed that he had taken around Rs 5 lakh from her since 2021 and had not returned the money.

The FIR further stated that he added his name to the educational documents of the woman's daughter, pretending to be her husband.

Based on the complaint, a case under sections 69 (sexual intercourse by deceitful means) and 204 (impersonating a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered. He was later arrested, a senior police officer said.