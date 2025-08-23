Tejashwi Yadav booked by Maha police over X post on Modi

An FIR has been registered against Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and former Bihar deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli over an alleged objectionable post and defamatory content against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the social media platform X.

IMAGE: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. Photograph: @yadavtejashwi/X

Milind Ramji Narote, a BJP MLA from Maharashtra's Gadchiroli, had filed a complaint against Tejashwi Yadav on Friday.

The FIR has been registered at Gadchiroli Police Station under 196(1)(a)(b), 356(2)(3), 352, 353(2) sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to the FIR copy, the alleged objectionable posts were made against Prime Minister Modi's visit to Gaya Ji district of Bihar on Friday, where he had inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects worth Rs 13000 crores for the state.

Before inaugurating these projects, Prime Minister Modi also held a roadshow in Gaya Ji.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Sinha.

Prime Minister Modi flagged off two trains -- the Amrit Bharat Express between Gaya and Delhi, which will enhance passenger convenience with modern facilities, comfort, and safety, and the Buddhist Circuit Train between Vaishali and Koderma, which will boost tourism and religious travel across key Buddhist sites in the region.

Prime Minister Modi, during a rally in Gaya Ji, launched an attack on the "corrupt" Opposition and criticised the rule of previous governments of the RJD and the Congress in the State.

The prime minister took a swipe at the RJD's governance in Bihar as "an era of darkness."

"Remember the condition here during the rule of lantern (RJD). This region was in the clutches of red terror. Cities like Gaya Ji were in darkness during the rule of 'lantern' (RJD)... They had pushed the entire state into darkness. There was no education or employment. So many generations were forced to migrate. RJD considers the people of Bihar only as their vote bank. They want nothing to do with their life, sorrows, or respect."

Notably, the assembly elections in Bihar are expected to take place between October and November; however, the dates for the polls have not been announced yet.