History-Sheeter Arrested After Gunfight In Nuh

A wanted history-sheeter was apprehended by Nuh police after a shootout that left both the criminal and a constable injured, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat crime in Haryana.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Nuh police arrested a wanted history-sheeter, Rahees, after a brief encounter.

The encounter resulted in both the criminal and a police constable sustaining leg injuries.

Rahees was wanted in connection with approximately 20 serious crimes, including robbery and murder.

An illegal pistol and cartridges were recovered from the scene of the encounter.

Nuh police said they nabbed a wanted history-sheeter after a brief encounter near a village here in the early hours on Saturday. The criminal and a constable were shot in the leg during the exchange of fire, police said.

Details of the Police Encounter

Police recovered an illegal pistol and cartridges from the spot. The injured history-sheeter and the constable were admitted to Nalhar Medical College, Nuh for treatment, they said.

According to the police, Rahees was a wanted history-sheeter in nearly 20 cases of serious crimes, including robbery, murder, and dacoity in Haryana and Rajasthan.

Police Statement on the Arrest

Punhana DSP Dinesh Yadav said that around 3:25 am, Rahees saw the police team and opened fire. Constable Gautam was injured when he was hit with a bullet.

He fired again and tried to flee. Later, police shot Rahees in the right leg and nabbed him.

"He is a history-sheeter of the Bichhor police station and absconding for a long time. Currently, he is admitted in the hospital and we will be questioning him after discharged from the hospital," said DSP Yadav.