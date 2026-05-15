Man And Sons Arrested For Attacking Railway Constable In Thane

A 57-year-old man and his two sons have been arrested in Thane for allegedly assaulting a Railway Protection Force constable who intervened in a dispute at Kalyan station.

Key Points A man and his two sons were arrested for allegedly assaulting an RPF constable at Kalyan station.

The RPF constable intervened in a dispute between commuters when he was attacked.

The incident occurred at Kalyan station in Thane district.

The three attackers were apprehended by people nearby and the constable was hospitalised.

The accused have been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for assaulting a public servant.

A 57-year-old man and his two sons were arrested for allegedly beating up a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable when he tried to intervene in a dispute involving commuters, a police official said.

Details of the Railway Constable Assault

The incident took place on Thursday afternoon at Kalyan station in Thane district, he added.

"The RPF constable, who was on duty, was approached by a passenger who claimed assault by a group. When he reached the spot to investigate, Abdulmani Kallu Sheikh (57) and his sons Salman Abdulmani Sheikh (21) and Sarkar Abdulmani Sheikh (36) assaulted him," the railway police official said.

Arrest and Aftermath

Those in the vicinity pinned down the three attackers and rescued the RPF personnel, who has been hospitalised, he said.

The three were arrested under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions for causing hurt to a public servant and other offences, the Kalyan railway police station official said.