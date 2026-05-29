Mamata's 'Girgiti' poem targets TMC rebels amid growing dissent

In the poem, Banerjee wrote that some people are "more dangerous than a chameleon" as they alter their character and allegiances within hours to serve their financial interests and personal ambitions.

IMAGE: TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee speaks to the media after incidents of arson and vandalism at offices of the TMC were reported across the state, in Kolkata, May 5, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The poem uses the metaphor of a chameleon to describe individuals who frequently change their loyalties for personal gain.

Banerjee's poem questions the moral values and gratitude of those who alter their convictions based on circumstances.

The poem comes amid growing dissent and resignations within the TMC following their loss of power in West Bengal.

Political analysts view 'Girgiti' as Banerjee's way of communicating political messages during a challenging time for the TMC.

Amid a growing chorus of dissent within the TMC after its loss of power in West Bengal, party supremo Mamata Banerjee has penned a new poem titled 'Girgiti', which political observers believe carries a veiled message for leaders who have recently turned critical of the organisation.

The poem 'Girgiti' (Chameleon), shared on social media on Thursday, apparently aims at people who frequently change their loyalties, beliefs and positions for personal gain, drawing a parallel with a chameleon known for changing colours.

In the poem, Banerjee, the former chief minister, wrote that some people are "more dangerous than a chameleon" as they alter their character and allegiances within hours to serve their financial interests and personal ambitions.

"How much more do you want to change your character? How much bribery at your feet? How much more do you want to change yourselves?" the poem asks, in what many within political circles interpreted as a swipe at leaders who have recently distanced themselves from the TMC.

The poem comes at a time when several party leaders have publicly expressed dissatisfaction with the organisation, raised allegations related to corruption and questioned internal functioning.

The discontent has also been accompanied by a series of resignations from party posts in recent weeks.

Without naming anyone, Banerjee's poem laments what it describes as the erosion of gratitude, moral values and human sensitivity in public life. It suggests that some individuals conveniently alter relationships, ideologies and convictions whenever circumstances change.

The poem further argues that expressions of loyalty and hostility are often dictated by self-interest, and questions whether such individuals ever introspect their actions.

At the same time, the poem asserts that there are still people in society who remain committed to their principles, though their voices are often drowned out by those who constantly change colours to suit their interests.

The latest poem follows Banerjee's earlier composition, "Dokhol" (Occupation), which had also sparked political discussion. That poem was widely seen as a critique of the BJP government that assumed office in the state earlier this month.

Since taking charge, the new government has launched drives against illegal constructions and encroachments in Kolkata and several districts with the involvement of civic and police authorities. The demolition campaigns, compared by critics to "bulldozer action" seen in some BJP-ruled states, had drawn a sharp response from the former chief minister through her earlier poem.

Political analysts said "Girgiti" appears to be Banerjee's use of poetry as a medium to communicate political messages at a time when the TMC is grappling with both organisational challenges and defections in the aftermath of its electoral defeat.