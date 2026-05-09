Poll defeat conceded? Mamata updates bio on X, Facebook

Mamata Banerjee updates her social media profile, reaffirming her role as Chief Minister of West Bengal and Founder Chairperson of the Trinamool Congress.

IMAGE: Mamata Banerjee did not resign as the West Bengal Chief Minister after the poll results were announced. Photograph: @AITCofficial/X

Key Points Mamata Banerjee updated her social media profiles to reflect her role as Chief Minister and Founder Chairperson of the Trinamool Congress.

The update occurred on the same day BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari was sworn in.

Banerjee alleges irregularities in the election process contributed to her party's loss.

TMC leaders claim misuse of central agencies and irregularities during counting and polling.

Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday updated her profile on social media platforms X and Facebook, and described herself as "Founder Chairperson All India Trinamool Congress. Chief Minister of West Bengal (15th, 16th and 17th Vidhan Sabha)".

Banerjee's Response to Election Results

The bio changed on a day BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari was sworn in after the BJP trounced the Trinamool Congress in the elections for the 18th West Bengal assembly.

Banerjee, who led the Trinamool Congress to power for the first time in 2011, ending the 34-year Left Front rule in the state, had been the leader of the House in the three previous assemblies.

Allegations of Election Irregularities

Despite the TMC's electoral defeat, Banerjee did not resign as Chief Minister after the poll results were announced, alleging irregularities in the election process and claiming that discrepancies and manipulation in nearly 100 seats contributed to her party's loss.

Senior TMC leaders have also alleged misuse of central agencies and irregularities during counting and polling, charges rejected by the Election Commission and the BJP.

The BJP bagged 207 seats in the 294-member assembly.