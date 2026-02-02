HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Mamata vs Delhi Police ahead of CEC meet over SIR

Mamata vs Delhi Police ahead of CEC meet over SIR

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 02, 2026 15:49 IST

x

Mamata Banerjee is in Delhi to meet Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal. 

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaks to media, in New Delhi . Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points

  • Mamata Banerjee confronted police in Delhi, alleging harassment of families affected by the SIR of electoral rolls in West Bengal.
  • Banerjee claimed people from West Bengal staying at Banga Bhawan were being threatened and questioned the heavy police deployment.
  • She stated that she was in Delhi for justice for the affected families and not for an agitation.
  • Banerjee has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the ongoing SIR of the electoral rolls in West Bengal.
  • Police presence was increased around Banga Bhawan in response to the situation.

Security has been stepped up around Banga Bhawan in New Delhi after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee confronted police personnel deployed outside the building and alleged harassment of families affected by the SIR of electoral rolls in her state.

Addressing reporters, she claimed that people from West Bengal who were staying at Banga Bhawan were being "threatened" and questioned the heavy police deployment. She added, however, that she doesn't blame police, but "those who are on the top".

Banerjee, who arrived in Delhi on Sunday, reached the West Bengal government's guest house, ahead of her scheduled meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the eastern state.

Mamata confronts Delhi police 

She was seen directly confronting the security personnel outside the building, asserting that she was in the national capital for justice to the families that suffered during SIR, and not for an agitation.

"People from Bengal are being threatened in Banga Bhawan. Our case is going on in the Supreme Court, we have a meeting at the Election Commission. We are here with an official appointment. People have died, can their families not talk to the media?" Banerjee said while talking to reporters.

The chief minister said, "Many families are here who have been impacted by the SIR process. Delhi police have been deployed everywhere the SIR-affected families are staying. Where is the Delhi Police when a blast happens in Delhi?"

"But I don't blame the Delhi Police, I blame those who are on the top. This is incompetence... They can't protect the nation, they torture Bengal and the common people, and are committing atrocities in the name of SIR," she alleged. "They get nervous when I come here. I could have brought lakhs of people," Banerjee said.

Claiming that Delhi has become "like a Zamindari", she said it has no place for the poor.

Mamata claims police should not bother the SIR-affected families

Banerjee was earlier seen approaching the police personnel, and said, "I am not here for an agitation; if I was here for an agitation, you would have lost your mind."

She also said the Delhi Police should not bother the SIR-affected families that have come to the city. "We are here for justice," she said.

Police presence was increased in Banga Bhawan in Chanakyapuri and Mandi House with personnel stationed at multiple points near the premises, police said, without elaborating on specific security arrangements.

Banerjee has also filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the ongoing SIR of the electoral rolls in West Bengal.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Bengal SIR: Muslim Districts See No Major Impact
Bengal SIR: Muslim Districts See No Major Impact
Additions, deletions part of electoral roll revision: SC
Additions, deletions part of electoral roll revision: SC
SIR Exercise Covers Half Of Electorates
SIR Exercise Covers Half Of Electorates
Bengal SIR redraws voter map with over 58 lakh deletions
Bengal SIR redraws voter map with over 58 lakh deletions
Bengal: 'Unmapped' voters queue up as SIR hearings begin
Bengal: 'Unmapped' voters queue up as SIR hearings begin

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Wonderfully Tasty Makhana Recipes

webstory image 2

Paneer Peppers Salad: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

13 Insanely Yum Halwa Recipes

VIDEOS

Tejashwi Yadav Attends Bihar Assembly Budget Session on Wheelchair0:59

Tejashwi Yadav Attends Bihar Assembly Budget Session on...

Chitrangda Turns Up the Heat With Effortless Glam1:17

Chitrangda Turns Up the Heat With Effortless Glam

Akshay, Twinkle Arrive in Style, Steal the Show at the Event0:52

Akshay, Twinkle Arrive in Style, Steal the Show at the Event

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO