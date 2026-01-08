HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bengal SIR: Muslim Districts See No Major Impact

Bengal SIR: Muslim Districts See No Major Impact

By Jayant Pankaj
January 08, 2026 12:15 IST

More voter deletions recorded in draft SIR exercises than to the combined SSRs in the past 10 years.

IMAGE: Special Intensive Revision officials distribute the SIR forms in the Karimpur assembly constituency in West Bengal's Nadia. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Election Commission of India temporarily removed 5.8 million voter names in the draft electoral rolls published after the recently concluded special intensive revision (SIR) exercise in West Bengal.

This figure comes close to the combined 6.2 million deletions from 2014 to 2024 through special summary revisions (SSRs).

Debates on SIR focused on alleged infiltrators from Bangladesh and had suggested that Muslim voters would feel a disproportionate burden of deletions.

But current data does not show higher removal rates in Muslim-majority districts.

 

Largest voter removal in West Bengal in a decade

Women have higher share in removals

In most constituencies with higher deletions, the share of women electors removed from the rolls has exceeded that of men

Little correlation between religion and deletion

There is little evidence of correlation between higher deletion rates and constituencies where Muslims constitute at least 25% of the population

