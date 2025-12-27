SIR Exercise Covers Half Of Electorates

Since 2004, 12 states have added 160 million people to their rolls.

IMAGE: Booth Level Officers and Booth Level Agents assess activities scrutinising the newly published Special Intensive Revision list at Ganabhaban in Kolkata, December 16, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Election Commission of India released preliminary Special Intensive Revision (SIR) data for 12 states, covering half of India's electorate, on December 16.

In earlier years, 19 states underwent intensive revisions in 2002, followed by 7 states in 2003.

Unlike the 2002 and 2003 revisions, which stretched beyond 100 days, this exercise is limited to 74 days, culminating on February 14, when the final list would be published.

Since 2004, the 12 states have added 160 million people to their rolls.

The combined electorate in 12 states/UTs has grown from 356 million in 2008 to 509 million in 2025.

These numbers represent half of the total electorate in the country.

During this period, the share of these states in the national population has risen from 29 per cent to 34 per cent.

Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu account for the largest share of India's total electors.

The ratio of women electors per 1,000 men has risen steadily in 10 of the 12 states between 2004 and 2025, with Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Andaman and Nicobar recording the highest sex ratio among voters.

The ratio of booth-level officers to electors stood in the range of 0.91 to 1.46 per 1,000 in these states.

All states and UTs barring Andaman and Nicobar showed an increase in polling stations between 2004 and 2024.

Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu hold the largest share of assembly seats in India.

