Why Mamata Banerjee Is Confident Of TMC's West Bengal Win

Mamata Banerjee confidently predicts a fourth consecutive TMC victory in the West Bengal elections, urging opposition parties to unite against the BJP and addressing corruption allegations.

Photograph: @AITCofficial/X

Key Points Mamata Banerjee predicts a fourth consecutive term for TMC in West Bengal, dismissing BJP's chances.

Banerjee calls for opposition unity to oust the BJP-led NDA government from the Centre in 2026.

She accuses the BJP of corruption in the Haldia dock complex, issuing a chargesheet against the party.

Banerjee criticises PM Modi's claim of being the BJP candidate in all West Bengal seats.

The Chief Minister alleges malpractice in the 2021 Nandigram election and vows to address any wrongdoing during the upcoming polls.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday asserted that the TMC will return to power in the state for the fourth consecutive term, claiming that "no one wants the BJP to form government".

Addressing a poll rally at Haldia in Purba Medinipur district, Banerjee also urged opposition parties to come together to oust the BJP-led NDA government from the Centre.

"The BJP will not win the elections in West Bengal this time. The Trinamool Congress will again form the government. We will also throw out the BJP from Delhi in 2026 itself," Banerjee asserted.

The TMC chief said she has been extensively touring West Bengal for the last one month, and during this period, "I have understood what people want; it is clear that no one wants the BJP."

Banerjee Accuses BJP Of Corruption

Slamming the BJP for its 'chargesheet' against the TMC dispensation over alleged financial irregularities and other issues, the CM said she was also issuing a chargesheet against the saffron party for "taking cut-money (commission)" in the Haldia dock complex and adjoining industrial area.

"You gave a chargesheet against the TMC; I am also issuing one against the BJP," Banerjee said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had on March 28 unveiled a chargesheet against the TMC dispensation, accusing it of corruption, deterioration in law and order and facilitation of infiltration.

The chief minister, without naming anyone, said, "There is one traitor who takes cut money (commission) from truck drivers, workers' wages and companies in the Haldia port and industrial area."

She claimed that the "traitor" takes 50 per cent of the money and sends the rest "to one of his leaders".

Criticism Of PM Modi And Election Preparations

Banerjee also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for stating in a recent rally that he was the BJP candidate in all 294 seats going to polls in West Bengal.

"You have to quit the post of the prime minister first for that to happen," she said.

The assembly elections will be held in two phases - on April 23 and April 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.

Alleging malpractice during vote counting in the 2021 election in Nandigram, where BJP's Suvendu Adhikari defeated her, Banerjee asked TMC workers to come up with the name and address of anyone who may indulge in irregularities.

"We will have to send them sweets after the counting of votes, wherever in the country they are," she said.

Banerjee said several industries are coming up in the state and healthcare facilities are being upgraded.

Vigilance During Elections

Addressing another rally at Jagaddal in North 24 Parganas district, the CM asserted that she would go wherever any wrongdoing takes place during the elections.

"If I am stopped, I will hold a 'satyagraha' sitting in my house," she said.

Banerjee also said that she has never seen an election for which so many central forces, observers and other officers have been deployed.

A record 2,450 companies of central paramilitary forces that comprise nearly 2.5 lakh personnel have been deployed by the Election Commission for the West Bengal assembly polls.

Mamata Banerjee's confidence stems from her party's past performance and ongoing efforts to connect with voters across West Bengal. The deployment of a large number of central forces highlights the Election Commission's focus on ensuring free and fair elections in the state. The outcome of the West Bengal assembly polls will be a key indicator of the political landscape ahead of the next general election.