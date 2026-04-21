TMC Will Win Fourth Term, Says Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee confidently predicts a fourth consecutive term for the TMC in the West Bengal elections, while urging opposition unity against the BJP at the national level.

Photograph: @AITCofficial/X

Key Points Mamata Banerjee predicts the TMC will win the West Bengal elections for a fourth consecutive term.

Banerjee urges opposition parties to unite and oust the BJP-led NDA government from the Centre in 2026.

Banerjee criticised the BJP's chargesheet against the TMC, issuing her own against the BJP for alleged corruption.

She criticised Prime Minister Modi for claiming to be the BJP candidate in all 294 West Bengal seats.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday asserted that the TMC will return to power in the state for the fourth consecutive term, claiming that "no one wants the BJP to form government".

Addressing a poll rally at Haldia in Purba Medinipur district, Banerjee also urged opposition parties to come together to oust the BJP-led NDA government from the Centre.

"The BJP will not win the elections in West Bengal this time. The Trinamool Congress will again form the government. We will also throw out the BJP from Delhi in 2026 itself," Banerjee asserted.

Banerjee's Assessment Of Public Sentiment

The TMC chief said she has been extensively touring West Bengal for the last one month, and during this period, "I have understood what people want; it is clear that no one wants the BJP."

Countering Corruption Allegations

Slamming the BJP for its 'chargesheet' against the TMC dispensation over alleged financial irregularities and other issues, the CM said she was also issuing a chargesheet against the saffron party for "taking cut-money (commission)" in the Haldia dock complex and adjoining industrial area.

"You gave a chargesheet against the TMC; I am also issuing one against the BJP," Banerjee said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had on March 28 unveiled a chargesheet against the TMC dispensation, accusing it of corruption, deterioration in law and order and facilitation of infiltration.

Criticism Of Prime Minister Modi

Banerjee also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for stating in a recent rally that he was the BJP candidate in all 294 seats going to polls in West Bengal.

"You have to quit the post of the prime minister first for that to happen," she said.

The assembly elections will be held in two phases - on April 23 and April 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.

The West Bengal assembly elections are a high-stakes battle, with the TMC trying to maintain its dominance against a strong challenge from the BJP. The results will significantly impact the political landscape and future alliances at the national level. The Election Commission of India is overseeing the polling process to ensure free and fair elections.