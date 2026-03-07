TMC makes U-turn, to back no-confidence motion against LS speaker

The Trinamool Congress is set to support the opposition's no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, alleging partisan conduct and sparking a debate on parliamentary impartiality.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha has listed for March 9 a notice by opposition members to move a resolution to remove Om Birla as the speaker. Photograph: Sansad TV

The Trinamool Congress would support the no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla listed to be taken up when the Budget session of Parliament resumes on Monday, party leaders said.

A senior TMC leader said the party was "always on board" with the no-trust motion sought by several opposition members of Lok Sabha.

"We were always on board with the no-confidence motion. We didn't want it to be rushed and that's why in the last half of the Budget session, we said submit it after three days," the TMC leader told PTI.

Almost all TMC MPs, "except those who are unwell", would be present in Lok Sabha when the notice is considered on Monday, the leader said.

TMC leaders are also in touch with other INDIA bloc leaders over the issue.

Lok Sabha has listed for March 9 a notice by Opposition members to move a resolution to remove Birla as the speaker. The resolution is the only item listed as the business of the day.

Modi praises Om Birla

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday described Om Birla as an outstanding Member of Parliament and "excellent" Speaker of the Lok Sabha, praising him for functioning above party lines and carrying everyone along while presiding over the House.

The prime minister's comments came two days ahead of the Lok Sabha taking up a motion of no-confidence moved by opposition parties against Birla.

"Om Birla ji is as outstanding a Member of Parliament as he is an excellent Speaker of the Lok Sabha. He is fully dedicated to the Constitution, and he maintains complete allegiance to parliamentary procedures.

"Today, he is not a member of any one side; he is completely above party lines when it comes to ruling side and opposition," Modi said during his virtual address at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Kota airport.

The prime minister said that when he sees Birla in the House, he feels that perhaps it is the influence of coming from the city of education, Kota, that as Lok Sabha Speaker, he stays in the role of taking everyone along like a good head of the family.

"And all our Honourable MPs present in the House, he handles them very well; he greatly respects their feelings and their requests. He is such a speaker who has the nature of giving the utmost respect to the MPs," he said.

Birla is a three-time MP from the Kota-Bundi seat and is serving his second successive term as Speaker of the Lok Sabha.

Modi said even when some arrogant, troublemaking "students" from prominent families (bade gharana) come in, who just won't give up their habit of creating a ruckus, even then, he handles everyone like the head of the House.

"He does not humiliate anyone; he tolerates everyone's bitter words as well. And you must have noticed, he smiles every time; a sweet smile always remains on his face. Perhaps that is also a reason why he is universally loved in the House," he said.

BJP, Congress issue whip to LS MPs

Once 50 members of the House stand up upon being called by the Chair on Monday, the notice will be considered as admitted. Then the resolution will be discussed and voted upon.

If 50 members do not stand in support of the notice, the resolution cannot be moved.

Both the ruling BJP and the principal opposition Congress have issued a whip to their respective Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House when the issue comes up for consideration.

The numbers are heavily stacked in favour of the government, which will ensure that the resolution is defeated.

The Constitution allows the speaker, in this case Birla, to be present in the House. He can defend himself and vote on the resolution but cannot chair proceedings when the matter is being discussed.

Grounds for the No-Confidence Motion

The proposed resolution against Birla questioned the conduct of the speaker in disallowing the leader of the opposition and other opposition leaders to speak and in "making unwarranted allegations against women MPs belonging to the Opposition".

It also referred to the suspension of opposition MPs for an entire session for raising issues of "public concern and not rebuking ruling party members for making wholly objectionable and derogatory remarks against former PMs".

It further alleged that the opposition felt Birla has ceased to maintain "an impartial attitude necessary to command the confidence of all sections of the House".