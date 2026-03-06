HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Giriraj Singh Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Protecting Infiltrators

Giriraj Singh Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Protecting Infiltrators

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read
Share:

March 06, 2026 15:29 IST

Union Minister Giriraj Singh sharply criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of protecting infiltrators from the Muslim community to secure her vote bank, while also alleging corruption and economic decline under her government.

Photograph: @AITCofficial/X

IMAGE: Photograph: @AITCofficial/X

Key Points

  • Union Minister Giriraj Singh accuses Mamata Banerjee of protecting Muslim infiltrators for vote bank politics in West Bengal.
  • Singh alleges the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government is corrupt and has misused central grants.
  • He claims West Bengal's industrial growth has declined significantly under the TMC's rule.
  • Singh asserts the BJP will counter TMC's intimidation tactics in the upcoming elections.
  • The BJP has launched 'Parivartan Yatra' across Bengal as part of a mass outreach program ahead of the Assembly polls.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of holding a sit-in in the heart of the city to protect infiltrators belonging to the minority community.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme, Singh alleged that the Trinamool Congress government would soon be voted out of power and warned "partisan state government officials and lumpens sheltered by the TMC" to mend their ways or face consequences.

 

"Banerjee is only interested in saving the infiltrators belonging to the Muslim community, which constitutes the bulk of her vote bank. She should be ashamed that she is holding a sit-in protest in Esplanade area to save infiltrators, with whose help she managed to win the previous elections. But not any more," the senior BJP leader said.

He claimed that the Rs 15 lakh-crore central grant given to the state had been gobbled up by TMC functionaries, "who have built palatial homes and changed from cycle to luxury four wheelers in 15 years."

"From 25 per cent earlier, the industrial growth has come down to three per cent as the children born in the state over the past 15 years have a burden of Rs 80,000 crore on their heads," he alleged.

Political Accusations and Counter-Strategies

Singh, the Union Textiles Minister, said both the CPI(M) and the TMC had encouraged "goondaism" in the state.

"Muscle flexing and intimidation by the TMC will not succeed anymore as the BJP will counter such strong-arm tactics," he said.

Singh later flagged-off BJP's Parivartan Yatra at Narayangarh in Paschim Medinipur district.

The rally, consisting of flower-decked trucks draped in saffron colours, was among the nine 'Parivartan Yatra' being taken out by the BJP across Bengal from March 1 to 10 as part of a mass outreach programme ahead of the Assembly polls.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Chouhan Accuses Bengal Government of Sheltering Infiltrators
Chouhan Accuses Bengal Government of Sheltering Infiltrators
Nadda Alleges West Bengal Government Sheltering Infiltrators, Threatening Original Inhabitants
Nadda Alleges West Bengal Government Sheltering Infiltrators, Threatening Original Inhabitants
Nadda Alleges Bengal Helping Infiltrators, Endangering Original Inhabitants
Nadda Alleges Bengal Helping Infiltrators, Endangering Original Inhabitants
Pradhan Accuses TMC of Protecting 'Infiltrators' for Votes
Pradhan Accuses TMC of Protecting 'Infiltrators' for Votes
Rajnath Singh Vows to Tackle Crime, Joblessness in West Bengal
Rajnath Singh Vows to Tackle Crime, Joblessness in West Bengal

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Paneer, Gulab Jamun... 11 Non-Indian Indian Foods

webstory image 2

How Ramzan Fasts Are Broken Around the World

webstory image 3

13 Fascinating Lighthouses Of India

VIDEOS

Aishwarya-Abhishek Make Glamorous Appearance at Arjun Tendulkar's Wedding0:33

Aishwarya-Abhishek Make Glamorous Appearance at Arjun...

Sara's Pink Saree Look Steals the Limelight at Arjun's Wedding1:00

Sara's Pink Saree Look Steals the Limelight at Arjun's...

Aamir Khan Arrives in Style at Arjun Tendulkar's Star-Studded Wedding! 0:25

Aamir Khan Arrives in Style at Arjun Tendulkar's...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO