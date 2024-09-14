News
Rediff.com  » News » Mamata should be...: RG Kar victim's mother

Mamata should be...: RG Kar victim's mother

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 14, 2024 19:25 IST
The mother of the rape-murder victim of Kolkata's RG Medical College and Hospital on Saturday said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should be forthright in her comments about action against culprits.

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses the doctors who are protesting against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor of the RG Kar Hospital, at Swasthya Bhawan, in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

Speaking to reporters at her residence on the northern fringes of Kolkata, the victim's mother, however, expressed hope that the discussions between the CM and the agitating doctors would yield results.

"Instead of merely saying that whoever is found guilty would be punished, she should have been more categorical and direct. Considering the destruction of evidence at the crime scene, and the arrest of only one person, we were expecting the CM to be more forthright," she said.

 

However, she said that any initiative to resolve the deadlock caused by the doctor's 'cease work' at hospitals over the last one month following the incident, was welcome but she also demanded the arrest of all the perpetrators and officials behind the attempted "cover up".

"I wish the state government does not take any punitive action against the agitating doctors who are waging a battle for justice," she said.

Accompanied by DGP Rajiv Kumar, the CM made a surprise visit to the doctors' sit-in site outside the state health department headquarters on Saturday afternoon and urged them to return to work.

"I have come to meet you as your 'didi' (elder sister) not as the chief minister. I assure you that I will study your demands and take action if someone is found guilty," she told the protesting doctors.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
