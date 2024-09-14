News
RG Kar protests: Junior doctors seek President's intervention

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 14, 2024 09:22 IST
Agitating junior doctors in West Bengal have written to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting their intervention in the RG Kar hospital impasse.

IMAGE: Junior doctors continue their protest against the RG Kar murder and rape case amid heavy rains, at Swasthya Bhawan in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

Copies of the four-page letter written by the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front were also sent to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Health Minister J P Nadda.

A post-graduate trainee was raped and murdered in state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

Junior doctors have been on a 'cease work' since then.

 

'We humbly place the issues before your esteemed excellency, as the head of state, so that our unfortunate colleague who has been the victim of the most despicable crime shall receive justice, and so that we, the healthcare professionals under the West Bengal Health department, may be able to discharge our duties to the public without fear and apprehension.

'Your intervention in these trying times will act as a beacon of light to us all, showing us the way ahead out of the darkness that surrounds us,' they wrote.

One of the agitating doctors, Aniket Mahato, told PTI that the letter was drafted earlier this month and sent on Thursday night.

In the light of these extremely unfortunate events, the head of the institute in question, along with the state police and certain state government officials had allegedly mishandled the entire forensic and legal proceedings with little regard for either the sanctity of the crime scene that was mobbed by several people of infamous repute within the West Bengal medical fraternity, or for the victim's parents the letter said.

In view of these circumstances, the sense of deep mistrust and fear that we feel towards the authorities remain unallayed so far, and we desperately implore that these noxious elements within the health system be weeded out to assure us of a truly safe workplace, it said.

In this turbid atmosphere of fear, distrust and hopelessness , the junior doctors in West Bengal have been forced to avoid working within the hospital premises and instead, have taken alternative modes to discharge the duty of providing health care services to citizenss, it added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Docs to rickshaw pullers, Kolkata rocked by protests
Accused washed his clothes after killing Kolkata doc
Mamata govt rejects junior docs' conditions for talks
China says troops disengaged at Galwan, 3 other spots
Gouri Venugopal's Onam Specials
PIX: US, Spain seal Davis Cup last eight berths
Diamond League PIX: The Best of The Best
