Rediff.com  » News » Ready to resign, says Mamata amid stand-off with doctors

Ready to resign, says Mamata amid stand-off with doctors

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 12, 2024 20:08 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday offered to resign "for the sake of people" and said she also want justice for the murdered RG Kar hospital doctor.

"I apologise to the people of Bengal who expected an end to the RG Kar impasse today. They (junior doctors) came to Nabanna but did not sit for the meeting. I request them to go back to work," Banerjee told a press conference.

"I am ready to resign for the sake of the people as, despite my best intentions and efforts in the last three days, the medics declined to hold talks," the chief minister said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
