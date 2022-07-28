News
Rediff.com  » News » Mamata sacks Partha Chatterjee from Bengal cabinet

Mamata sacks Partha Chatterjee from Bengal cabinet

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 28, 2022 17:13 IST
The West Bengal government on Thursday removed Partha Chatterjee, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a school jobs scam, from the ministry with immediate effect.

IMAGE: West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee (in wheelchair) being shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar from SSKM hospital via air ambulance as per an order of the Calcutta high court, in Kolkata, on July 25, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

"Partha Chatterjee, minister in charge, department of industry, commerce and enterprises, department of information technology and electronics, department of parliamentary affairs and department of public enterprises and industrial reconstruction, is hereby relieved of his duties as MIC of the aforesaid department with immediate effect," an official order said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee later said at a government event in Kolkata that she will look after the portfolios held by Chatterjee for the time being.

 

The ED had arrested Chatterjee, who is also the Trinamool Congress secretary-general, on July 23 in connection with its investigation into alleged irregularities in the recruitment drives by the School Service Commission.

The central agency has also arrested Chatterjee's close associate Arpita Mukherjee, and seized crores of rupees from her houses in different parts of the city.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
