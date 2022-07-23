News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » ED arrests Bengal minister hours after Rs 21cr seized from his aide

ED arrests Bengal minister hours after Rs 21cr seized from his aide

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 23, 2022 11:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday arrested West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee in connection with its investigation into the teacher recruitment scam, an official of the agency said.

IMAGE: West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee. Photograph: Utpal Sarkar/ANI Photo

Chatterjee, who was the state education minister when the scam took place, was arrested after around 26 hours of grilling in connection with the probe.

 

Chatterjee, who is currently the industry minister, was taken to the ED's office at CGO Complex in Salt Lake area.

"He was not cooperating with our officers who were questioning him since Friday morning. He will be produced before a court during the day," the ED official told PTI.

ED has also detained Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of Chatterjee, after Rs 21 crore in cash was seized from her property, he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How Mamata can woo big-ticket projects to Bengal
How Mamata can woo big-ticket projects to Bengal
Why Amit Mitra is important to Mamata
Why Amit Mitra is important to Mamata
'Under Mamata, Bengal grew faster than India'
'Under Mamata, Bengal grew faster than India'
Laxmi Raai Loves To...
Laxmi Raai Loves To...
Covid: 67 die in 24 hrs, active cases above 1.5 lakh
Covid: 67 die in 24 hrs, active cases above 1.5 lakh
Gosh! What are Tara-Arjun Doing?
Gosh! What are Tara-Arjun Doing?
PICS: McLaughlin breaks 400m hurdles World record
PICS: McLaughlin breaks 400m hurdles World record
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Why RSS-BJP Have Abandoned West Bengal

Why RSS-BJP Have Abandoned West Bengal

Mamata and the Politics of Impulsiveness

Mamata and the Politics of Impulsiveness

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances