Why BJP Says Mamata Banerjee Is Making Herself A 'Laughing Stock'

Following the BJP's decisive victory in the West Bengal assembly elections, the party has criticised Mamata Banerjee's refusal to resign, accusing her of making herself a 'laughing stock' with unsubstantiated claims of election irregularities.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points BJP criticises Mamata Banerjee for refusing to resign after the assembly election defeat.

Mamata Banerjee alleges large-scale irregularities in the counting process.

BJP claims Banerjee's stance is aimed at remaining in the spotlight.

TMC alleges attacks on party offices, BJP claims it's a factional feud within TMC.

BJP secured a decisive majority in the assembly elections, ending TMC's 15-year rule.

The BJP on Tuesday criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for refusing to resign after the party's decisive defeat in the assembly elections, saying that she was making herself a "laughing stock".

BJP's Criticism of Mamata Banerjee's Post-Election Stance

State BJP spokesperson Debjit Sarkar alleged that Banerjee's stance was aimed at remaining in the spotlight for a few more days.

"She is only making herself a laughing stock," he said, adding that she is free to approach the Supreme Court over the poll outcome.

"She will anyway cease to be the chief minister after the expiry of her tenure," he added.

Mamata Banerjee's Allegations of Irregularities

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata a day after the BJP stormed to power, Banerjee alleged large-scale irregularities in the counting process.

She claimed that the mandate in nearly 100 seats "was looted" and that counting was deliberately slowed down to demoralise her party.

"The question of my resignation does not arise, as we were defeated not by a public mandate but by a conspiracy. I did not lose; I will not go to Lok Bhavan. They can take action as per constitutional norms," she said.

Claims of Violence and Factional Feuds

On the alleged attacks on TMC party offices following the election results, Sarkar claimed those involved were not BJP workers but individuals previously associated with the TMC.

"This is nothing but a factional feud within the TMC. Some groups, with grievances, are projecting themselves as BJP workers and carrying out attacks on rival factions," he claimed.

He said the administration would take appropriate action and asserted that "no true BJP worker" would engage in such acts.

Sarkar further said the BJP believes the overwhelming mandate in its favour should not be tainted by incidents of violence allegedly carried out by those unfamiliar with the party's principles.

The BJP secured a decisive majority in the 294-member assembly by winning 207 seats, ending the TMC's 15-year rule in the state.