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'We were defeated by...': Mamata says she won't resign as CM

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 05, 2026 17:21 IST

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Mamata Banerjee refuses to resign after her party's defeat in the West Bengal assembly elections, claiming a conspiracy and accusing the Election Commission of bias.

Mamata Banerjee

IMAGE: Outgoing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a press conference in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points

  • Mamata Banerjee alleges the West Bengal election result was a conspiracy, not a genuine public mandate.
  • Banerjee accuses the Election Commission of working for the BJP during the election.
  • She claims large-scale irregularities in the vote counting process, alleging mandate looting.
  • Banerjee announces a fact-finding committee to investigate alleged post-poll violence.
  • She intends to focus on strengthening the opposition INDIA bloc at the national level.

Outgoing West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday ruled out stepping down after her party's defeat in the assembly polls, claiming that the verdict was not a genuine public mandate but the result of a conspiracy.

Banerjee Accuses Election Commission

Banerjee also alleged that the TMC's contest in the polls was not against the BJP, but against the Election Commission, which worked "for the BJP". 

"The question of my resignation does not arise, as we were defeated not by a public mandate but by a conspiracy. I did not lose, I will not go to Lok Bhavan. They can take action as per constitutional norms," she told a press conference in Kolkata.

Allegations of Counting Irregularities

Banerjee alleged large-scale irregularities in the counting process, claiming that mandate in nearly 100 seats was "looted" and that counting was deliberately slowed down to demoralise her party.

"A black chapter in history has been created," she asserted.

Fact-Finding Committee Announced

The TMC chief accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of undermining people's democratic rights.

Banerjee also announced the formation of a 10-member fact-finding committee to visit areas "affected by post-poll violence" and assess the ground situation.

She dismissed as baseless allegations of post-poll violence in 2021.

Focus on National Opposition

Banerjee said several leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc had reached out to her to express solidarity following the poll outcome.

"INDIA bloc leaders called me up to express solidarity. Sonia ji and Rahul Gandhi have spoken to me," she said.

Banerjee said that she would now focus on strengthening the opposition alliance at the national level.

The BJP secured a decisive majority in the 294-member assembly by winning 207 seats, ending the TMC's 15-year rule in the state.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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