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Banerjee Accuses BJP Of Dividing Bengal On Religious Lines

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
4 Minutes Read

April 19, 2026 23:20 IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused the BJP of attempting to divide the state along religious and caste lines ahead of the upcoming elections, alleging voter roll manipulation and divisive tactics.

Photograph: @AITCofficial/X

Photograph: @AITCofficial/X

Key Points

  • Mamata Banerjee accuses the BJP of deleting names from electoral rolls, targeting minority and migrant communities.
  • Banerjee alleges the BJP is attempting to divide West Bengal society based on caste, religion, and community.
  • She claims the BJP is trying to 'capture Bengal by force' using central agencies and money power.
  • Banerjee assures that West Bengal will remain a place where all religions can be freely practised.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday held her first community outreach programme in her Bhabanipur constituency since filing her nomination on April 8, using the platform to sharpen her attack on the BJP over alleged deletion of names from electoral rolls and attempts to divide people on religious and caste lines.

At the meeting, organised at Ladies' Park in her constituency, Banerjee described elections as a "festival of democracy and not autocracy" and urged people from different communities to remain united ahead of the assembly polls.

 

Banerjee's Bhabanipur Battleground

Bhabanipur has emerged as one of the most keenly watched contests of the 2026 assembly polls, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a three-term MLA from the seat, locked in a direct battle against Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari. The contest has acquired added significance as it is being seen as a rematch of the 2021 Nandigram battle, where Adhikari had defeated Banerjee after quitting the TMC and joining the BJP.

Addressing a community interaction programme, Banerjee alleged that names of several voters belonging to minority and migrant communities had been removed from the electoral rolls during the special intensive revision process.

Allegations of Voter Roll Manipulation

"Election is the festival of democracy, not autocracy," the Trinamool Congress supremo said before a gathering comprising members of the Christian, Muslim, Sikh, Jain, Gujarati, Sindhi, Bihari and ISKCON communities.

She appealed to those present to carry her message back to their respective communities and maintain social unity.

Banerjee claimed that around 300 nuns had found their names missing from the voters' list during the revision exercise.

She also alleged that names of voters from Muslim, Bihari and Gujarati communities had been struck off without any valid reason.

Accusations of Divisive Politics

Without naming the BJP directly at first, Banerjee accused her political opponents of trying to divide society on the basis of caste, religion and community in the run-up to the elections.

Referring to the recent controversy surrounding the women's reservation bill, she said attempts were being made to create social divisions instead of addressing people's concerns.

She accused the BJP of trying to "capture Bengal by force" and alleged that central agencies, security forces and money power were being used in the state because the party feared defeat.

Pledge to Protect Communal Harmony

She assured people that West Bengal would continue to remain a place where people of every caste, creed and religion could practise their faith freely.

"Everyone has the right to follow his or her religion in Bengal. We have always protected communal harmony," she said, adding that she had personally attended programmes of different communities over the years.

The meeting began in the evening after Banerjee arrived at the venue directly from Tarakeswar.

Though a chair had been kept for her on the dais, she chose to sit among those gathered in the front rows and addressed the audience with a hand-held microphone.

After the chief minister's speech, representatives of several communities expressed support for her and voiced hope that she would return to power for a fourth consecutive term.

Under Indian election law, manipulating electoral rolls can lead to criminal charges and potential disqualification from contesting elections. The Election Commission of India typically investigates such allegations to ensure a fair electoral process. The upcoming West Bengal elections are expected to be closely contested, with significant implications for national politics.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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