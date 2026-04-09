Banerjee Alleges BJP Deleted 9 Million Names from Voter Lists

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accuses the BJP of deleting over 9 million names from voter lists in West Bengal, sparking controversy ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections and raising concerns about voter suppression.

Photograph: @AITCofficial/X

Key Points Mamata Banerjee alleges the BJP deleted over 9 million names from West Bengal voter lists to gain power.

Banerjee claims the Trinamool Congress will legally challenge the voter list deletions to reinstate affected voters.

She accuses the BJP of harassing Bengali speakers in BJP-ruled states and falsely labeling them as infiltrators.

Banerjee warns that the 'end of the BJP is inevitable from August 2026'.

Banerjee alleges the BJP is attempting to pass the Delimitation Bill to divide Bengal into three parts.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday alleged that the BJP had deleted over 90 lakh names from voter lists during the SIR exercise to grab power in the state and asserted that her party would still win the upcoming Assembly elections.

Addressing a public rally at Minakhan in North 24 Parganas district, she said the Trinamool Congress would move court to ensure that those deleted from the electoral rolls are reinstated.

"You deleted names of over 90 lakh people to grab power in Bengal, but we will win," Banerjee said.

She described the election as "a fight for the survival of the people and the existence of Bengal."

Banerjee urged voters to remain vigilant and participate actively in the elections to safeguard the rights and identity of Bengal's people.

Accusations Against BJP

The TMC supremo alleged that people are being harassed in BJP-ruled states for speaking Bengali and accused the party of terming the language as foreign while branding Bengali speakers as infiltrators.

At a separate rally in Palta in the same district, she claimed, "BJP is paying people Rs 500 each to take part in its rallies."

Warning the saffron party leadership, she said, "The end of the BJP is inevitable from August 2026."

She also alleged, "They (BJP) are getting the Delimitation Bill passed to divide Bengal into three parts."

In an apparent reference to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, whom she referred to as 'Mota Bhai', Banerjee accused him of intimidating people through probe agencies.

Banerjee reiterated that her party would continue to fight politically and legally to protect the rights of voters and the integrity of the state's electoral process.