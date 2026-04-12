Modi Accuses TMC of Appeasement Politics, Banerjee Alleges BJP's Delimitation Plot

Amidst the heated West Bengal election campaign, Narendra Modi and Mamata Banerjee clash over accusations of divisive politics and alleged plans to divide the state, raising concerns about national unity and regional integrity.

Photograph: @AITCofficial/X

Key Points Prime Minister Modi accuses the TMC of supporting the 'tukde-tukde' gang and appeasement politics, alleging it threatens national unity.

Mamata Banerjee claims the BJP plans to divide West Bengal through delimitation, potentially merging districts with neighbouring states.

Modi highlights the importance of the Siliguri Corridor and the Centre's efforts to develop the region, emphasising connectivity projects.

Banerjee alleges the BJP is conspiring to arrest TMC functionaries and manipulate the voting process during the West Bengal elections.

Modi urges voters to choose a 'double-engine' BJP government for accelerated development and to end the TMC's 'reign of fear'.

In a politically charged atmosphere in Bengal where sharp campaign rhetoric from all sides is adding to the rising climatic heat during poll run-up, Modi said the TMC backed the "tukde-tukde" gang from "the streets to Parliament" in order to advance its appeasement politics, which has caused untold misery to the state.

"The country has a 'tukde-tukde' gang, and it threatened to cut off the Siliguri Corridor. They wanted to separate the Northeast from the country.

The TMC, which indulges in appeasement politics, supports such people from the streets to Parliament. That is the real face of TMC," he alleged, while addressing an election rally at the Kawakhali ground in the northern Bengal city of Siliguri.

The Siliguri Corridor, also known as the 'Chicken's Neck', is a narrow stretch of land in the northern part of Bengal, not more than 20-22 km wide, acting as the only land link between mainland India and its eight northeastern states.

It is a critical and highly vulnerable geopolitical bottleneck bordered by Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and is barely 130 km from the China border.

Terming it "the nation's corridor of defence as well as prosperity", Modi said the Centre was working round the clock to strengthen and develop the region on a massive scale, citing the under-construction Sevoke-Rangpo railway line, connecting Sikkim with Siliguri.

"The project will strengthen trade and tourism in the region, directly benefiting the youth of Darjeeling," he said, while addressing his eighth rally in the state since assembly elections were declared.

Banerjee's Allegations Against BJP

Some 520 kilometres away, at Chhatna in Bankura, Banerjee alleged that the BJP government at the Centre wants to carry out a delimitation exercise to trifurcate West Bengal, and that parts of the state could be merged with Bihar or Odisha, resulting in added torture for the Bengalis living in those areas.

"By passing a delimitation Bill, the BJP may merge some districts of Bengal with Bihar and Odisha. Our people will be tortured even more. Our government will not allow the construction of detention camps. We will not allow the implementation of NRC. In Bihar, they first deleted voters. Now they are saying that these people will not get rations. Their bank accounts are being frozen," she claimed.

Modi, meanwhile, described the TMC as an "anti-tribal, anti-women and anti-youth party".

Urging people to vote for a 'double-engine' government, Modi said Bengal will witness development at double the speed once the BJP assumes power in the state.

Harping on the TMC's "appeasement politics", the PM alleged that while the Mamata Banerjee government has earmarked Rs 6,000 crore in the state budget for the development of Madrassas, the fund allotted for the entire north Bengal region is "nowhere sufficient".

"The people of Bengal are now seeking answers from the TMC for every moment it spent in power over the last 15 years," Modi said, asserting that when the BJP comes to power, it will make the Mamata Banerjee-led party "pay for its misdeeds".

He alleged that the TMC has destroyed the state during its 15-year tenure and halted the implementation of central schemes like the one for providing piped drinking water to remote tribal areas.

As a result, less than 25 per cent of the work could be completed so far, the PM claimed.

Accusations of Conspiracy and Intimidation

Banerjee, on the other hand, alleged that the BJP was threatening TMC candidates, including state ministers, seeking their support if the saffron party falls short of the majority mark after the assembly elections.

Interestingly, she also accused the BJP of hatching a "major conspiracy" in the state, claiming that an "operation" would begin past Sunday midnight involving arrests of party functionaries, but stopped short of elaborating further.

"Stay alert about the voting machines. They plan to slow down the voting and counting processes. At first, they will show BJP is winning, but do not believe such claims. We will foil all their plans and win," she told her supporters at Khandaghosh rally in Purba Bardhaman district.

Terming the Mamata Banerjee government 'nirmam' (cruel), an obvious antonym to the chief minister's name, the PM said the people of the state have had enough of the TMC's "reign of fear", accusing its dispensation of bringing sufferings to the tea gardens of north Bengal.

He called the TMC an "anti-north Bengal and anti-tea garden party", and alleged that unbridled illegal entries caused by its "appeasement policies" are causing major demographic changes in the region, disrupting social balance and fostering unwanted changes in language and culture.

"Infiltrators are eating into local jobs. It will be too late if the menace is not stopped right away. That's why mantra is 'Kamal khilao, ghuspetia bhagao' (vote for lotus and drive infiltrators away)," he said, referring to the BJP's symbol.

The PM stressed the Centre's connectivity initiatives for north Bengal, while alleging that the TMC government is putting up hurdles before those projects.

Noting that Bengal has already given the Congress, the Left and the TMC chances to rule the state, Modi urged the people to allow the BJP to "revive its development trajectory".

"Give Modi a chance to ensure the security of daughters, to save Bengal from infiltrators and to provide jobs to youth within the state. Give Modi a chance to resurrect investment, establish the rule of law, to ensure free healthcare and homes for the poor, to elevate the state from a rule of fear to a climate of trust and rescue Bengal's culture from the TMC's appeasement politics," the PM said.

The elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in two phases - on April 23 and 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.