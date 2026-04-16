Centre, Oppn spar over women's quota, delimitation bills

A contentious debate is unfolding in the Indian Parliament as NDA leaders push for amendments to the Women's Reservation Act and the Delimitation Bill, 2026, aiming to implement women's quotas by 2029, while opposition parties raise serious concerns about the potential impact on India's federal structure and the fairness of the delimitation exercise.

Photograph: Sansad TV/YouTube

Key Points The 'Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026' and 'Delimitation Bill, 2026' are being debated for passage in the Lok Sabha.

The amendments aim to implement 33 per cent reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies by 2029, following a delimitation exercise based on the 2011 Census.

NDA leaders assert the bills will boost women's participation in governance and reject concerns about discrimination against southern states.

Opposition parties, including Congress, Samajwadi Party, and DMK, support women's reservation but strongly oppose the delimitation plan, citing potential imbalances between northern and southern states and a threat to federalism.

Concerns are raised that delimitation based on the 2011 Census would penalise southern states for effective population control and that a fresh census, including a caste census, is needed for accurate representation.

NDA leaders on Thursday defended bills to amend the women's quota law and set up a delimitation commission, saying women have waited for years for reservation, while opposition leaders alleged the way the government was proceeding with it could undermine the country's federal and democratic structure.

According to a bulletin issued on April 15, the 'Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026', 'Delimitation Bill, 2026' and 'Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026' will be introduced and debated for passage in the Lower House on Thursday.

Proposed Amendments and Implementation Timeline

The three-day sitting of Parliament, during which amendments to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, commonly known as the Women's Reservation Act, mandating 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, will be brought for passage so that it can be implemented by 2029.

BJP MP Giriraj Singh expressed confidence that the amendments to the Women's Reservation Act for its early implementation will receive broad support in Parliament.

"I have full confidence that when they come to the House, they will develop sensitivity towards women. Women have been waiting for years, and now their patience is running out. This will be passed collectively," Singh told reporters inside the Parliament House complex.

He rejected the opposition's concerns on the delimitation exercise as unfounded.

"There will be no discrimination against anyone or any state. There will be no loss to the southern states and no one needs to worry," he added.

BJP MP Sandhya Roy termed the move historic and said it would significantly boost women's participation in governance.

"I believe everyone will support this Bill. It is a historic opportunity for women's empowerment and a defining moment for the country. By 2029, women will have a strong share in the nation's participation and progress," she said.

Delimitation and Seat Allocation Details

According to the draft Constitution amendment bill, the number of Lok Sabha seats will be increased to a maximum of 850 from the current 543 to "operationalise" the women's reservation law before the 2029 parliamentary polls, following a delimitation exercise based on the 2011 Census.

Seats will also be increased in state and Union territory assemblies to accommodate 33 per cent reservation for women, and the seats reserved for women in the Lok Sabha and legislative assemblies "shall be allotted by rotation to different constituencies in a state or Union territory", the draft bill circulated among Lok Sabha members said.

JD-U MP Lovely Anand criticised the opposition for raising objections.

"Why is the opposition against delimitation when nothing has happened yet? This is in favour of women -- half the population is finally getting its due. The opposition is worried because it sees the ground slipping beneath its feet," she said.

Opposition's Concerns and Criticisms

Opposition leaders expressed concerns over the proposed delimitation exercise.

Congress leader K Suresh said his party supports women's reservation, but opposes the delimitation plan linked to it.

"We are not against the women's reservation bill. We are totally opposing the delimitation bill," he said.

Congress MP Hibi Eden said he has moved a procedural notice against the proposal.

"We have given notice under the relevant rules of procedure to oppose this. The delimitation bill is a direct attack on the Constitution. It takes away the rights of southern states and is an attack on the cooperative federal structure of the country," he said.

"There is concern over the proposed increase in seats and the imbalance it may create between northern and southern states. Proper discussion and consultation with state governments are needed," he added.

"It also affects the democratic and secular nature of the country. Southern states have performed better in population control and delimitation based on population will penalise them," Eden said.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said his party supports reservation for women, but is opposed to the manner in which the government is proceeding with it. "We are not against women's reservation, but we oppose the haste and the way it is being brought. Without a fresh census, relying on 2011 data will not ensure accurate representation," he said.

"If a census is conducted, there will be a demand for a caste census and appropriate reservation. This is not real empowerment but symbolism," Yadav added.

Shiv Sena-UBT MP Arvind Sawant spoke in the same vein. "We are not against women's reservation, but we have reservations about the delimitation bill. There are concerns about how such exercises are carried out," he said.

DMK MP T R Baalu said, "Yesterday, our leader M K Stalin burnt the draft Bill at a public rally in Salem, which shows that we have to oppose it."

The total strength of the ruling NDA in the Lok Sabha stands at 292, while the major opposition parties have 233 MPs.

For the Constitution amendment bill to be passed, it requires a two-thirds majority of those present in the House at the time of voting.