Mamata Banerjee Alleges Bjp Rigging, Plans Anti-Bjp Alliance

Mamata Banerjee accuses the BJP of rigging the West Bengal elections and announces plans for a nationwide anti-BJP alliance to combat alleged post-poll violence and political vendettas.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Mamata Banerjee alleges the BJP rigged counting in 177 seats during the recent West Bengal elections.

Banerjee asserts she will support TMC workers amidst arrests and alleged post-poll violence.

Anti-BJP parties plan to meet in Delhi to formulate a nationwide opposition programme.

Banerjee protests against post-poll attacks on TMC workers and leaders.

Banerjee accuses the BJP of using police intimidation against TMC workers.

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that the BJP "rigged" counting in 177 of the 294 seats, which went for polls to win the recently concluded West Bengal elections.

Banerjee asserted that she would not abandon TMC workers in "these difficult times", referring to large-scale arrests of leaders on charges of corruption, intimidation and extortion, and the alleged torture of party workers after the TMC's defeat in the recent assembly polls.

Addressing TMC supporters at a day-long dharna in central Kolkata to protest against alleged post-poll attacks on party workers and leaders following the BJP's victory in recent assembly elections, Banerjee said anti-BJP parties would soon formulate a country-wide opposition programme.

Plans For A United Opposition

"Very soon, all anti-BJP parties will meet in Delhi. Wait for a few days and we will soon announce our country-wide course of action," the TMC chief said, referring to the scheduled INDIA bloc meeting next week.

Banerjee reached the dharna site at Esplanade's Y-channel after the TMC's appeal to hold the protest at the adjacent Rani Rashmoni Road was turned down by the Kolkata Police.

In a post on X, Banerjee called the sit-in protest a programme "against post-poll violence, eviction of hawkers without rehabilitation, irregularities/ fraud in the NEET examination, and the vindictive actions of the BJP government".

Accusations Of Political Vendetta

"We were not permitted to hold our programme at the place we requested. At the alternative site, the police did not allow us to set up a stage or use microphones," Banerjee said, while addressing the crowd using a hand-held megaphone.

"We will move court if other parties are allowed to hold political programmes at the venue where we were denied permission to protest, or if they are allowed to hold meetings with microphones. Law cannot be imposed with discrimination," she added.

The protest was marked by intermittent chaos, with TMC workers shouting slogans amid the former chief minister's speech.

"Those who have arrived here, ignoring police intimidation, should know that the men in uniform are being used by the BJP dispensation to do things they are not supposed to do. Threatening TMC workers is not part of their job profile," Banerjee alleged.

TMC Leaders Stand In Solidarity

The TMC supremo was seen accompanied by the party's old guards Firhad Hakim, Madan Mitra, Kalyan Banerjee, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, Chandrima Bhattacharya and Dola Sen, amid the conspicuous absence of most of the fresh faces who won the assembly seats on TMC tickets.

The party supremo, however, asserted that the dharna, to protest Saturday's attack on her nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, alleged post-poll violence and hawker eviction, will continue till the evening as scheduled.

Banerjee alleged that the recent assault of Abhishek at Sonarpur was carried out in a planned manner.

"The BJP had smuggled in its workers from before, fed them and even tutored them how to act and talk. Had a TMC worker not supplied Abhishek with a helmet, the injury from the stone hurled at him could have turned fatal," she alleged.

She further accused that the private hospitals where Abhishek was taken to were brought under "immense pressure" of the Suvendu Adhikari establishment to not allow admission to the injured leader.

"Modi has left Bengal in the hands of anti-socials and bulldozer-happy politicians, pushing the state into darkness," she said.

Speaking on the controversy over signatures of TMC MLAs endorsing Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as the Leader of Opposition, Banerjee maintained that the MLAs had signed the party's meet attendance book in accordance with the decision taken at the meeting concerned.

"The Assembly Speaker should have conducted forensic tests of the signatures if he had confusion about their authenticity. The BJP is playing a dirty game," she said.