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Investigation Launched Into Lakshmir Bhandar Scheme Irregularities

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

June 02, 2026 17:51 IST

An investigation has been launched in Nadia district after the discovery of male beneficiaries in the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, a cash transfer program intended for women, raising concerns about potential fraud and misuse of funds.

Key Points

  • Nadia district administration investigates irregularities in the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme.
  • 173 male names were detected on the beneficiary list of the women's cash transfer scheme.
  • Preliminary findings suggest funds were withdrawn from allegedly created accounts since February.
  • The state government has ordered a probe into the matter, including potential money laundering.
  • Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari alleges around 30 lakh fake beneficiaries in the scheme.

The Nadia district administration has launched an investigation after 173 male names were detected in the beneficiary list of the' Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme meant for women in Dhubulia area, an official said on Tuesday.

District Magistrate Srikanth Palli said that the names had already been removed from the list.

 

Lakshmir Bhandar Scheme: Investigation Details

"At least 173 names of male persons were detected in the Lakshmir Bhandar list in the Dhubulia area of Nadia district; the names have been deleted, and an investigation has been initiated," Palli told reporters.

Preliminary findings suggest that 173 Lakshmir Bhandar accounts were allegedly created and funds withdrawn from them since February this year, an official said.

The exact modus operandi and the amount involved are being investigated, he said.

Government Orders Probe into Cash Transfer Scheme

Sources said the state government has ordered the Nadia district administration to probe the matter.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday said that he asked the state police chief to form a special investigation team (SIT) to probe into the issue of alleged fake beneficiaries of Lakshmir Bhandar, a women's cash transfer scheme of the previous TMC government.

Concerns Over Fake Beneficiaries

He said that around 30 lakh of the 2.2 crore Lakshmir Bhandar beneficiaries are fake.

A money laundering probe will also be conducted into the matter as it involves illegal cash transfers, Adhikari said.

The chief minister also said it has been found that men had availed financial assistance under the scheme specifically meant for women during the TMC's rule.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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