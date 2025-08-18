12,432 Men Benefited From Maharashtra Laadki Bahin Scheme

Erroneous payments were made to 77,980 women and 12,431 men, many of whom did not qualify for the scheme's benefits.

In a shocking administrative oversight, the Maharashtra government has admitted to mistakenly disbursing a staggering ₹162.74 crore (Rs 1.6274 billion) under the Majhi Laadki Bahin Yojana to thousands of ineligible beneficiaries.

IMAGE: Then Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare hand over Ladki Bahin scheme's cheques to beneficiaries. Photograph: @iAditiTatkare/X

According to details obtained through an Right to Information (RTI) query filed by activist Ajay Bose, the erroneous payments were made to 77,980 women and 12,431 men, many of whom did not qualify for the scheme's benefits.

The scheme, launched in July 2024, was aimed at offering financial assistance to women from economically weaker sections, just three months prior to the Maharashtra assembly elections, which the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance won handsomely, thanks largely to this largesse it is believed.

"This has resulted in a loss of ₹162 crore to the exchequer," said Bose.

He further criticised the lack of proper verification mechanisms, stating, "The government should recover this money and file cases of cheating against the wrong beneficiaries. Many of these wrong beneficiaries were government employees and pensioners, clearly ineligible under the scheme's criteria."

Bose's RTI plea revealed how systemic lapses allowed ineligible individuals -- including men, who were never intended to benefit from the women-focused scheme -- to receive funds.

In response to the growing concerns, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar had stated in July that the government was committed to recovering the funds.

'The Maharashtra government will initiate legal proceedings against those who fail to return the money voluntarily,' Pawar had said.

Despite this assurance, critics argue that the issue reflects broader governance challenges, especially over election-time welfare rollouts.

The revelation has sparked public and political outrage, with demands for a thorough investigation into the disbursement process of Majhi Laadki Bahin Scheme.

Several watchdogs have also raised alarm over the potential misuse of taxpayer money in hastily implemented schemes lacking robust eligibility checks.

The Maharashtra government is now under pressure to not only recover the funds but also introduce safeguards to prevent such misappropriation in the future.

The Laadki Bahin scheme in Maharashtra offers a monthly stipend of Rs 1,500 to women between the ages of 21 and 65. To be eligible, a woman must be domiciled in Maharashtra and have an annual family income below Rs 2.5 lakh. This benefit is available to one woman per family, including those who are married, divorced, widowed, deserted, or destitute.