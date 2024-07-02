News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Majority will become minority if...: Allahabad HC on conversions

Majority will become minority if...: Allahabad HC on conversions

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 02, 2024 13:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Allahabad high court has observed that if religious congregations where conversions take place are not stopped immediately, the country's majority population will become a minority one day.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Justice Rohit Rajan Agarwal made the observation while rejecting the bail application of one Kailash, who is accused of being involved in the religious conversion of several people from a village here.

"The word 'propagation' means to promote, but it does not mean to convert any person from his religion to another religion," the court said.

"In the instant case, there are serious allegations against the applicant by the informant that her brother, along with several others, were taken from their village to attend a gathering in New Delhi and converted to Christianity. The brother of the informant never returned," it said.

"If this process is allowed to be carried out, the majority population of this country would be in the minority one day. Such religious congregations should be immediately stopped where conversions are taking place," the court observed.

 

In its order passed on Monday, the court said that the statements recorded by the investigation officer clearly revealed that Kailash had been taking people to attend religious congregations in New Delhi where they were being converted to Christianity.

"It has come to the notice of this court in several cases that unlawful activity of converting SC/ST people and other castes, including economically poor persons, to Christianity is being done at rampant pace throughout Uttar Pradesh.

"This court, prima facie, finds that the applicant is not entitled to bail. Hence, the bail application of the applicant involved in the aforesaid case crime is hereby, rejected," it said.

A case under Section 365 (abduction) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3/5(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act was lodged against Kailash at Maudaha police station in Hamirpur district in 2023.

According to the FIR, one Ramphal, brother of the informant Ramkali Prajapati was allegedly taken to Delhi by Kailash to attend a social gathering. Several others from the village were also taken to such gatherings where all of them were converted to Christianity.

The applicant had promised the informant that her brother who was suffering from a mental illness would be treated and would return to the village within a week.

However, when that did not happen, she asked Kailash about her brother but did not get a satisfactory reply. She then approached the police.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Religious freedom doesn't mean right to convert: Govt
Religious freedom doesn't mean right to convert: Govt
Tension in K'taka town over religious conversion
Tension in K'taka town over religious conversion
Karnataka govt repeals BJP era anti-conversion law
Karnataka govt repeals BJP era anti-conversion law
Kriti Turns Photographer!
Kriti Turns Photographer!
I Was At Rock Bottom: Ronaldo
I Was At Rock Bottom: Ronaldo
Recipe: Manisha's Cheese Parathas
Recipe: Manisha's Cheese Parathas
SEE: Dravid's Final Address To Team India
SEE: Dravid's Final Address To Team India
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Conversion a serious issue, shouldn't politicise: SC

Conversion a serious issue, shouldn't politicise: SC

UP anti-conversion law covers live-ins, rules HC

UP anti-conversion law covers live-ins, rules HC

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances