UP anti-conversion law applies to both marriages, live-in relationships: HC

In a recent judgment, the Allahabad high court has held that the Uttar Pradesh anti-conversion law applies not only to marriages but also to live-in relationships.

IMAGE: A view of the Allahabad high court. Photograph: ANI Photo

Justice Renu Agarwal made the observation while rejecting a Hindu-Muslim couple's plea for police protection.

The Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021 has made it mandatory for interfaith couples to seek conversion according to its provisions, the court said.

"In the case at hand, admittedly, none of the petitioners has moved application for conversion of religion in accordance with Section 8 and 9 of the Act," it said.

Hence, the relationship of petitioners cannot be protected in contravention of the provisions of law, the court said.

Section 3(1) of the Act bars religious conversion through “misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means”.

An explanation to the section has equated solemnisation of a marriage with a relationship in the “nature of marriage”, the court pointed out.

"Petitioners have not yet applied for conversion as per provisions of Section 8 and 9 of the Act, hence, the relationship of petitioners cannot be protected in contravention of the provisions of law," the court said.

In its order dated March 5, the high court said, "No proof of joint account, financial security, joint property or joint expenditure is produced before this Court. Petitioners have not applied for conversion so far."

Denying protection to the interfaith couple, the court said, "Till date, no FIR has been lodged by the parents of any of the petitioner, therefore, there is no challenge to the relationship of petitioners."