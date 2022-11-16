News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Tension in K'taka town over conversion, complaint against pastor among 15

Tension in K'taka town over conversion, complaint against pastor among 15

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
November 16, 2022 23:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Tension prevailed in a locality in Hubballi over alleged religious conversion with an agitated man from a marginalised community filing a complaint against 15 people including a few pastors and a history-sheeter over the issue, police said.

An FIR has not been registered by the police following the complaint.

A large number of people from the marginalised Shikkaligar community along with members of pro-Hindu outfits gathered at the Old Hubballi police station on Tuesday night demanding action against Christian missionaries who were allegedly involved in converting people.

 

A Hindu outfit leader, who joined the protest, said the Shikkaligars are a miniscule and economically weak community.

According to the police, the incident came to light following a quarrel between a couple.

The husband alleged that his wife is forcing him to convert to Christianity and refusing to live with him.

When he couldn't handle the pressure from his wife, he had brought the matter to the notice of community leaders, they said.

The members of Shikkaligar community held a protest at the police station demanding conversion bids to be stopped.

Complainant Sampath told reporters that the pastors had come to his in-laws' house and asked them to attend prayers.

He also alleged that the missionaries have been targeting his community to convert them into Christians.

Some other community members claimed the missionaries are taking the help of a local history-sheeter to force people to leave Hinduism and get converted to Christianity.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Karnataka to propose 10-yr jail for mass conversions
Karnataka to propose 10-yr jail for mass conversions
K'taka: Literature used for 'conversion' set on fire
K'taka: Literature used for 'conversion' set on fire
Why Are Christians Being Targeted?
Why Are Christians Being Targeted?
Barca's Lewandowski to serve three-game ban post WC
Barca's Lewandowski to serve three-game ban post WC
PIO MP initiates Bhopal gas leak debate in UK parl
PIO MP initiates Bhopal gas leak debate in UK parl
Why WC hosts Qatar apologised to Danish film crew
Why WC hosts Qatar apologised to Danish film crew
Note ban meant to combat terror funding: Govt to SC
Note ban meant to combat terror funding: Govt to SC
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Archbishop appeals to guv against K'taka ordinance

Archbishop appeals to guv against K'taka ordinance

Anti-conversion bill passed in Karnataka Council

Anti-conversion bill passed in Karnataka Council

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances