Major reshuffle in Bangladesh army, India adviser called back

Major reshuffle in Bangladesh army, India adviser called back

Source: PTI
February 23, 2026 13:02 IST

Following the new government's assumption of power, the Bangladesh Army has undergone a significant reshuffle, including the appointment of a new Chief of General Staff and changes in key strategic commands.

IMAGE: Bangladesh’s President Mohammed Shahabuddin signs as he administers the oath‑taking ceremony for Tarique Rahman as Prime Minister at the South Plaza of the parliament building, following the BNP’s landslide victory in the national polls, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, February 17, 2026. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

Key Points

  • Bangladesh Army sees a major reshuffle at the top level, including a new Chief of General Staff.
  • Lieutenant General M Mainur Rahman appointed as the new Chief of General Staff (CGS).
  • Major General Kaiser Rashid Chowdhury appointed as the new director general of the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI).
  • Several key strategic commands and the country's premier military intelligence agency are affected by the reshuffle.

There was a major reshuffle at the top level in the Bangladesh Army on Sunday, including the appointment of a new Chief of General Staff (CGS), local media reported.

The changes, issued by Army Headquarters, came days after Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's new government assumed power on February 17, Dhaka Tribune reported.

The reshuffle affects key strategic commands as well as the country's premier military intelligence agency.

Key Appointments in Bangladesh Army

Lieutenant General M Mainur Rahman has been appointed as the CGS while he was previously serving as the chief or General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Army Training and Doctrine Command (ARTDOC), Prothom Alo reported, quoting sources in the defence ministry.

As per the reshuffle, the principal staff officer (PSO), Lieutenant General S M Kamrul Hasan, was replaced by just-promoted Lieutenant General Mir Mushfiqur Rahman.

Hasan has been attached to the foreign ministry to be appointed as an ambassador abroad.

Major General Kaiser Rashid Chowdhury has been appointed director general of the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI), the report said.

Currently serving as a brigadier general at Army Headquarters, he will assume the post upon his promotion to major general.

Defence adviser at the Bangladesh High Commission in India, Brigadier General Md Hafizur Rahman, was called back to take charge as the GOC of an infantry division with the elevated rank and status of major general.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party bagged a two-thirds majority in the crucial February 12 elections. Rahman, 60, took oath on February 17, ending the 18-month Muhummad Yunus' rule.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
