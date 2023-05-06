Major op underway in Rajouri, terrorist killed; Rajnath, COAS to visit

A terrorist was killed and another was most likely injured on Saturday in an ongoing operation in the densely forested area of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir, Army said.

IMAGE: An AK-56 rifle, 4 magazines, 56 bullets, one 9 mm pistol, its three magazines and three grenades were seized from the terrorist gunned down in an encounter in Rajouri on Saturday. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

Five army personnel were killed and a major-rank officer was injured on Friday in an explosion triggered by the terrorists during the ongoing operation to flush out the terrorists.

"In the ongoing joint operation in Kandi forest, Rajouri sector, by Indian Army in coordination with Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF, at around 7 am the cordon, while closing in, spotted and pinned down the terrorists.

"In the ensuing gunbattle one terrorist has been neutralised and one terrorist is likely to be injured," a defence spokesperson said.

He said an AK-56 rifle, four magazines, 56 bullets, one 9 mm pistol, its three magazines and three grenades were seized from the slain terrorist whose identity and group affiliation were not known immediately.

The operation is underway, the spokesperson added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Rajouri on Saturday, official sources said.

According to officials, Rajnath is likely to reach Jammu by 11 am and visit Rajouri accompanied by Army chief General Manoj Pande and briefed on the operation underway in Kandi forest area.

Earlier in the day, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi visited the encounter site and was briefed on the developments in the ongoing 'Operation Trinetra' by ground commanders.

In a tweet, the Army Northern Command said, 'OP TRINETRA Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi Army Commander Northern Command at ground zero, reviewing the operational situation on the ongoing operations at Kandi in Rajouri where contact was re-established with militants.'

'He was briefed on all aspects of the operations by ground commanders,' the tweet read.

The spokesman said a wreath laying ceremony for the Army personnel killed in the operation will be held at the Air Force station in Jammu shortly.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Army Commander and senior officials from the Army will pay tributes to the bravehearts, he said.

LeT terrorist killed in encounter in Baramulla

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

After receiving information about the presence of militants in the Karhama Kunzer area of Baramulla, a cordon and search operation was launched, a police official said.

It turned into an encounter after terrorists fired upon the forces who retaliated.

One terrorist was killed in the exchange of fire, the official said.

'Killed terrorist identified as Abid Wani, resident of Yarhol Babapora in Kulgam, linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT. Incriminating materials, one AK-47 rifle recovered,' Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.