Bullet Holes Mark End Of LeT Terrorists

In the early hours of Thursday, May 4, 2023, two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kashmir's Baramulla district.

A firefight ensued after security forces landed a cordon and search operation in the Wanigam Payeen Kreeri area of Baramulla acting on specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists at the location.

The terrorists, were identified as Shakir Majid Najar and Hanan Ahmad Seh from Shopian district, belonged to the Lashkar-e-Taiba.

All Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: Locals inspect the damaged house where the Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were hiding.

IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir police Special Operation Group personnel in action near the house, here and below.

