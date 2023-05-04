News
Bullet Holes Mark End Of LeT Terrorists

Bullet Holes Mark End Of LeT Terrorists

By REDIFF NEWS
May 04, 2023 11:40 IST
In the early hours of Thursday, May 4, 2023, two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kashmir's Baramulla district.

A firefight ensued after security forces landed a cordon and search operation in the Wanigam Payeen Kreeri area of Baramulla acting on specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists at the location.

The terrorists, were identified as Shakir Majid Najar and Hanan Ahmad Seh from Shopian district, belonged to the Lashkar-e-Taiba.

IMAGE: Locals inspect the damaged house where the Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were hiding. All Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

 

IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir police Special Operation Group personnel in action near the house, here and below.

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
